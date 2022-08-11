ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell to lean on pair of senior linemen

Ian Quinn started organized tackle football in third grade in the Lower Burrell Flyers youth football organization. He found himself blocking on the offensive line. “I was always a bigger kid. I was destined to be a lineman,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t too good at first, actually. I was...
LOWER BURRELL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy