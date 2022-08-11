The 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed back in June as a new, retro-inspired tribute to the venerable pickup’s past that celebrates 75 years of continuous Ford F-Series production. Even the folks that build these trucks came away impressed with the effect that a two-tone paint treatment – once hugely popular on Blue Oval pickups – has on the modern-day F-150, and it looks even better in person, as is evident from photos recently secured by Ford Authority spies of one of these trucks decked out in Area 51 and Agate Black. Now, those same spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition finished in Antimatter Blue and Carbonized Gray, as we can see in these exclusive photos.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO