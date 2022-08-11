Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Check Out The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Towing A Trailer: Photo Gallery
Earlier this month, The Blue Oval revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The all-new offerings builds on the capabilities of the FX4 Off-Road Package with a slew of beefed-up features and performance upgrades to the small pickup. Ford Authority spies recently captured photos of the small but mighty Ford Maverick Tremor towing a trailer, showing us what the small but mighty Maverick Tremor is capable of.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lineup Ditches Two Color Options
The 2023 F-150 lineup will no longer be available with two paint colors that were offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. Specifically, the Smoke Quartz Metallic hue (paint code TQ) as well as Space White Metallic (paint code A3) will not be available to order for the 2023 F-150.
fordauthority.com
Ford Canada Agrees To $82 Million Antitrust Settlement
Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the City and County of San Francisco – Automobile Antitrust Cases I and II – which alleged that Ford Canada purposely worked with other automakers – including Volvo, General Motors, Nissan, Honda, and Toyota – to prevent the export of vehicles from that country to the U.S. This was allegedly done intentionally in an effort to reduce competition and artificially drive up vehicle prices in places like the state of California. Now, Ford Canada has agreed to pay an $82 million antitrust settlement as a result, according to Top Class Actions.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Ranger Will Debut North American Variant Of All-New Midsize Pickup
Over the past few months, Ford Authority has received a not-insignificant amount of letters asking when the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger will launch in North America, since Ford has already debuted the next-gen Ranger in a few worldwide markets. So, we’re here to set the record straight about the 2024 Ford Ranger, specifically as it relates to its production and launch timeframes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition In Antimatter Blue: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed back in June as a new, retro-inspired tribute to the venerable pickup’s past that celebrates 75 years of continuous Ford F-Series production. Even the folks that build these trucks came away impressed with the effect that a two-tone paint treatment – once hugely popular on Blue Oval pickups – has on the modern-day F-150, and it looks even better in person, as is evident from photos recently secured by Ford Authority spies of one of these trucks decked out in Area 51 and Agate Black. Now, those same spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition finished in Antimatter Blue and Carbonized Gray, as we can see in these exclusive photos.
The Best Riding Lawn Mower To Cut Your Grass With Ease
Mowing the lawn can become a demanding task. But, if you want the job done right, here is the best riding lawn mower to cut your grass with ease.
fordauthority.com
Ford Headlight Tech Projects Images Onto Roads For Drivers
Ford revealed its new Glare-Free Highbeam tech back in 2016, which has since launched on a variety of vehicles in Europe, including the Ford Edge, S-Max, and Galaxy, and works alongside the automaker’s existing Adaptive Front Lighting System. However, it wasn’t until early this year that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a final rule that allows adaptive driving beam headlights to be used on new vehicles in the U.S. Regardless, Ford headlight tech continues to advance, as the automaker has now come up with units that can project images onto the road ahead.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Running Boards May Come To North America: Exclusive
As Ford Authority reported back in June, the Ford Maverick recently received a host of new parts and accessories in Brazil, including a bed extender, a locking tonneau cover with either power or manual operation, a Nomad Trucks Sportspad, cargo containers, fender flares, a satin black hood scoop, side steps, a sports bar, and a trailer hitch. That recent Blue Oval catalog expansion also included running boards, which have yet to be added to the Ford accessory roster for North America. However, it’s very possible that these Ford Maverick running boards may soon be available in the U.S., after all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lexus Boss Wants to Develop Manual Transmissions for Electric Cars
Lexus.No Lexus has been offered in the U.S. with a stick-shift since 2012.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During August 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discounts during August 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during July, 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and very tight supply, as Ford continues to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage.
CNET
New Electric Car Tax Credits Are About to Radically Change Buying EVs
Big changes are coming to the federal electric car tax credit with congressional passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, changes that may make it eventually easier to own an EV, but initially harder to afford one. The details are more complicated than ever, but can make a huge difference in EV adoption. Here's what you need to know as President Joe Biden prepares to sign the new legislation into law.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Navigator Outsold By Escalade, Jeep Grand Wagoneer During Q2 2022
NAVIGATOR -11.24% 3,902 4,396 -34.44% 6,050 9,228. In Canada, Lincoln Navigator deliveries totaled 463 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 25 percent compared to 369 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Navigator sales decreased about 4 percent to 618 units. MODEL...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo Holds First-Ever Event Exclusively For Women
The Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo is an annual off-roading school that allows owners of a new Bronco to get a feel for the SUV’s performance on an “outdoor adventure playground.” The event is hosted in four cities in the U.S., and Ford Authority had the opportunity to visit the Off-Roadeo last year to see what it was all about. Recently, The Blue Oval hosted its 2022 iteration of the Off-Roadeo, including an event exclusive to women to welcome them to the Bronco family.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Launches Engineering Awareness Program For Girls
While the gender gap has steadily narrowed in recent years, the automotive industry is male-dominated, which makes it an intimidating environment for many women and young girls. Recently, Ford Performance set out to change this perception by teaming up with Nascar Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan to introduce young girls to the world of automotive engineering.
fordauthority.com
Three Nascar Ford Teams Starting In Top 10 At Richmond August 2022
Three race cars from the Nascar Ford stable will take the green flag at Richmond International Raceway from inside the top 10, while the Chevrolet teams dominated the front of the field. The Ford Mustang with the best starting position will be the No. 41 of Cole Custer, who qualified...
Comments / 0