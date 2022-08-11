Lindsie Chrisley Slams Ex-Husband Will Campbell After He Starts Rumors That She Is Pregnant

Mega Agency

The drama continues. Lindsie Chrisley slammed ex-husband Will Campbell on the latest episode of her podcast “The Southern Tea” over rumors that the Chrisley Knows Best alum is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

“I think it’s so funny, like, when people make up these rumors,” the podcast host, 32, told cohost Caroline Manus during their Wednesday, August 10, episode of “The Southern Tea.”

“Literally for probably, like, two or two and a half months, I don’t even know how long it’s been going on … But, every time I was communicating with Will, or I would drop something off at his house, or he would pick something up here, or we would see each other because of Jackson, he would be like, ‘So how far along are you?’ And like, ‘Hey preggers,’” she continued.

While Caroline was shocked by Will’s “inappropriate” accusations, Lindsie went on to explain that his words led her to feel “insecure” in her appearance.

“I was like, ‘wait, is he calling me, like, fat?’ … Why is he calling me this? Is this an insecurity that he’s dealing with and that’s why I’m being called pregnant?” she rambled. “I will literally stand and look at myself in the mirror and be like ‘OK, do I look pregnant?’ Like, am I the crazy one?”

Lindsie went on to say that once Will, 32, gets word of her spilling the tea on the podcast, she knows he will claim to have been joking even though he’s “asked if I had told Jackson about it.”

“I am not pregnant. Not that I owe [him] that explanation or that it’s any of [his] business,” she continued. “And if I was, [he’d] be the last person to find out at this point.”

Lindsie and Will eloped in January 2012 after dating throughout college and welcomed son Jackson later that year. The pair has been on and off since tying the knot with a brief separation in 2014. Lindsie filed for divorce two years later, but the two reconciled again. In July 2021, Lindsie announced that she and Will were getting a divorce after nine years of marriage.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Their divorce was finalized in September of that year.