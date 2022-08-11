Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Relationship Timeline From 2011 to Today: Engagement, Custody Battle, More

Rollercoaster relationship. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis went from one of Hollywood’s most solid couples to exes in the middle of a messy custody battle.

The Don’t Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star first met while attending a Saturday Night Live finale party in May 2011.

They became engaged in January 2013, while they welcomed their first child, son Otis, in 2014 and second child, daughter Daisy, in 2016.

Despite being engaged, Jason insisted that they weren’t in a rush to tie the knot. “We are seriously connected,” she told The EDIT in 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

In November 2020, Olivia and Jason shocked the world when they announced they had split and called off their seven-year engagement. “The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the duo revealed to People at the time. “It’s been amicable, and they’ve transitioned into a great coparenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Jason later reflected on their split during an interview with GQ magazine in June 2021.

After admitting he hit “rock bottom” following their split, Jason said he was still processing everything that went down. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five,” he told the publication. “It’ll go from being … a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” the We’re the Millers actor continued. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Now that the couple has called it quits, they have found themselves in the middle of a nasty custody battle.

Keep scrolling to see Olivia and Jason’s relationship timeline.