Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Relationship Timeline From 2011 to Today: Engagement, Custody Battle, More

By Katherine Schaffstall
 3 days ago
Rollercoaster relationship. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis went from one of Hollywood’s most solid couples to exes in the middle of a messy custody battle.

The Don’t Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star first met while attending a Saturday Night Live finale party in May 2011.

They became engaged in January 2013, while they welcomed their first child, son Otis, in 2014 and second child, daughter Daisy, in 2016.

Despite being engaged, Jason insisted that they weren’t in a rush to tie the knot. “We are seriously connected,” she told The EDIT in 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

In November 2020, Olivia and Jason shocked the world when they announced they had split and called off their seven-year engagement. “The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the duo revealed to People at the time. “It’s been amicable, and they’ve transitioned into a great coparenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Jason later reflected on their split during an interview with GQ magazine in June 2021.

After admitting he hit “rock bottom” following their split, Jason said he was still processing everything that went down. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five,” he told the publication. “It’ll go from being … a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” the We’re the Millers actor continued. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Now that the couple has called it quits, they have found themselves in the middle of a nasty custody battle.

Keep scrolling to see Olivia and Jason’s relationship timeline.

Is Jessa Duggar Pregnant? She Responds to Fan Who Asked If She’s Expecting Baby No. 5 in New Post

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is not going to be a mom of five … yet. The former reality star shot down pregnancy rumors after sharing an Instagram photo on August 10, alongside husband Ben Seewald where the pair were lovingly embracing as she wore a loose-fitting dress. It caused one fan to ask in the comments, “u expecting again?” to which Jessa replied, “No.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
StyleCaster

Jason Just Revealed He Considered Serving Olivia Custody Docs at Harry’s House—Here’s Why He Didn’t

Click here to read the full article. The truth? Jason Sudeikis apologized to Olivia Wilde for handing her custody papers in public. In new court documents, Jason revealed that he considered serving her papers in other public places. In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, Jason wrote, “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to Olivia’s partner Harry Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.” He...
CELEBRITIES
