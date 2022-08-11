Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Howard County 4-H member wins Grand Champion Steer
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Howard County 4-H member Ashlyn Kelly is looking for the perfect spot to hang her new banner. Ashlyn won Grand Champion Steer at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. "At first I was nervous but then I was just really happy and I couldn't believe...
WLFI.com
LTHC Homeless Services holds 'No Hero Should Be Homeless' motorcycle ride
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LTHC Homeless Services and VFW Post 1154 teamed up to host their first 'No Hero Should Be Homeless' motorcycle ride Saturday afternoon. Veterans and non-veteran bikers got their motorcycles out to ride across the Greater Lafayette area, in efforts to raise awareness about veteran homelessness.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Send Silence Packing Making Return Trip to Frankfort on September 19
For more than a decade, Active Minds’ acclaimed Send Silence Packing exhibit has traveled the country to end the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide and connect visitors with resources for support and action. The 2022 exhibit will be at Prairie Creek Park on September 19th, sponsored by...
WLFI.com
Party at the Park draws thousands of people
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — School might be back in session, but there's still time for kids and families to find some late summer fun in Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Amphitheater Park was bustling with over 2,000 people of all ages as they took part in the festivities for the 22nd annual Party at the Park.
celebsbar.com
Millie Bobby Brown Is Enrolled At Purdue University – In Indiana, Of Course
Eleven is part of the Big Ten. In a classic case of life imitating art, Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.Of course, her Stranger Things role is all about solving the mysteries swirling around Hawkins, Indiana, a fictional town.Brown revealed her choice for higher education in a new interview with Allure magazine,The 18-year-old Brown is studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”Purdue’s Human Services program is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills,” according to the website.Stranger Things has done a Purdue shout-out as part of its storyline.
WLFI.com
Old 55 Distillery bottling up some love for fallen officer
NEWTOWN, Ind. (WLFI) — A local distillery is using their talents to help raise money for the family of fallen officer, Noah Shahnavaz. Old 55 Distillery in Newtown teamed up with Indiana Bourbon to sell some very special bottles of bourbon. When the manager of the social media account...
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County woman starts cosmetic company
Summer Couch is a Hamilton County business owner of the new female-branded cosmetics company called Exotika Beauty. She founded, owns, runs, and manages all aspects of the company locally in the county. The new company carries everything from lipsticks to anti-anti-aging creams. Couch founded this business in May, and what...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
tmj4.com
'A hero': Woman dies after going into Indiana creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into an Indiana creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County
At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
Journal Review
Big 4 Trail opens, connects Boone and Clinton counties
The Indiana DNR, Next Level Trails and the Town of Colfax opened the recently completed Big 4 Trail extension in Clinton and Boone counties on Aug. 6. The trail dedication was held as part of the community’s Old Hickory Days Festival. The 4.7-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the town with help from a $1,661,400 NLT grant. The new trail extends the existing Big 4 northwest from Thorntown in Boone County, to the Town of Colfax in Clinton County. The extension was built along and named after the old Big Four rail corridor. The project included a trailhead in Colfax and two repaired bridges.
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
WLFI.com
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
