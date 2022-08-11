ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
Nebraska Football
Finally some rain; 90° streak comes to an end

It is a welcome sight on radar Monday morning. Rain. While not a lot, any rain is a beneficial for many. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the morning and early afternoon. I think we will get a window of dry time for southeast Nebraska late afternoon through early evening. Rain is expected to develop late Monday evening north of I-80. The line of rain, with embedded thunderstorms, will move southeast during the overnight hours, moving out of the Channel 8 viewing area by sunrise Tuesday.
Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
Mark Whipple
Tapping into the garden to find healthy options

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Many enjoyed the outdoors on Saturday for the Nature Center Herbal Festival. The event was held at Pioneers Park Nature Center. For $40 a person, those who attended the festival took herbal tincture classes, toured the gardens, did some herbal tea drying and had food and drinks with herbs in them.
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane

Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
2 found dead inside Omaha home

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick. Cooler air moving in tonight behind a cold front brings relief from the heat for next week. Friends remember Westside student through kickball tournament. Updated:...
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
1,000 students bring life back to UNL residence halls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – All of Abel Hall’s 13 floors are abuzz with chatter as students began moving into the dorms this weekend. “I’m excited to meet new people, honestly that’s the biggest thing is meeting people, and just for a change,” said incoming freshman Grace Dobson. “I was tired of high school, so a change is good.”
David’s Evening Forecast - A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moving through the area today brought us a north breeze and an increase in clouds helping to keep temperatures a touch cooler for the metro today, Omaha’s high coming in at 88 degrees. Ahead of that front, it was still quite hot with Falls City hitting 100 degrees. The cooler air will continue to spread across the region this evening, dropping us into the 70s by 8pm. It is still quite humid, but that humidity should drop off a little overnight with lows falling into the middle 60s.
