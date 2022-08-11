Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
News Channel Nebraska
Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
saturdaytradition.com
Gabe Ervin Jr. looks better than ever for Nebraska in return from knee injury
Gabe Ervin Jr. had a strong start to his collegiate career last season with Nebraska before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 23-16 road loss to Oklahoma. On Saturday, Scott Frost not only says that Ervin looks back to his pre-injured form, but he also looks better than ever.
klkntv.com
Finally some rain; 90° streak comes to an end
It is a welcome sight on radar Monday morning. Rain. While not a lot, any rain is a beneficial for many. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the morning and early afternoon. I think we will get a window of dry time for southeast Nebraska late afternoon through early evening. Rain is expected to develop late Monday evening north of I-80. The line of rain, with embedded thunderstorms, will move southeast during the overnight hours, moving out of the Channel 8 viewing area by sunrise Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
klkntv.com
Lincoln kids feeling ready to rock this school year with a new hairdo and backpack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- One of the biggest August struggles for parents in the Lincoln area is the back-to-school season and with supplies and necessities, seemingly more expensive each year some families find it hard to keep up. For a decade now Visionary Youth has helped to fight that yearly struggle...
klkntv.com
Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
klkntv.com
Dogs take over Star City Shores for a dip in the pool before it closes for the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Star City Shores officially closed its doors for the season on Sunday. Before they drained the pool, they let a furry friends take a dip. Over 300 dogs took over the pool to splash around and have some fun in the sun. Some dogs stayed in the...
klkntv.com
Tapping into the garden to find healthy options
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Many enjoyed the outdoors on Saturday for the Nature Center Herbal Festival. The event was held at Pioneers Park Nature Center. For $40 a person, those who attended the festival took herbal tincture classes, toured the gardens, did some herbal tea drying and had food and drinks with herbs in them.
KETV.com
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
WOWT
2 found dead inside Omaha home
A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
WOWT
Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday
A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick. Cooler air moving in tonight behind a cold front brings relief from the heat for next week. Friends remember Westside student through kickball tournament. Updated:...
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
WOWT
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
klkntv.com
1,000 students bring life back to UNL residence halls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – All of Abel Hall’s 13 floors are abuzz with chatter as students began moving into the dorms this weekend. “I’m excited to meet new people, honestly that’s the biggest thing is meeting people, and just for a change,” said incoming freshman Grace Dobson. “I was tired of high school, so a change is good.”
KETV.com
Great Outdoors: Platte River state park celebrates 40 years
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — The Platte River state park is celebrating being opened for 40 years. This week, Greg Wagner sat down with John Oakey to talk about all the park has to offer.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moving through the area today brought us a north breeze and an increase in clouds helping to keep temperatures a touch cooler for the metro today, Omaha’s high coming in at 88 degrees. Ahead of that front, it was still quite hot with Falls City hitting 100 degrees. The cooler air will continue to spread across the region this evening, dropping us into the 70s by 8pm. It is still quite humid, but that humidity should drop off a little overnight with lows falling into the middle 60s.
