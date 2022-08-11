ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 3

Related
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Ksl Com#The Deseret News#Dixie State University
Gephardt Daily

New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video

NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Meteor likely cause of boom heard across Wasatch Front, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined, but all signs seem to point to the heavens above. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, resulting a flurry of social media posts. Many uploaded videos of home cameras that captured the loud boom, heard throughout most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Attorney General asks for permission to appeal trigger law injunction

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office wants to appeal a preliminary injunction of SB174, Utah’s “trigger law” prohibiting most abortions in the state. The Utah AG has asked the Utah Supreme Court for permission to appeal the injunction issued by a district court. The injunction bars enforcement of SB 174 until a lawsuit in the district court has been resolved.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Intermountain Healthcare CEO to step down

The CEO of Utah’s largest hospital system has announced plans to step down. Dr. Marc Harrison will step down this fall as the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, a leadership position he has held since 2016, the company said in a statement Thursday. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Salt Lake City and has about 42,000 Utah employees.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy