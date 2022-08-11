Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders...
Gephardt Daily
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
kvnutalk
Two COVID deaths in Cache County among statewide report – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Among 12 COVID deaths recorded in Utah the last seven days are two in Cache County, a man and a woman between 65-84 years of age. Every one of the 12 recent deaths in Utah were age 65 or older. Included in other COVID-19 metrics almost 65...
kjzz.com
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
KSLTV
One more day of monsoons expected, possible flooding at Utah’s Big Five, weather service says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nation Weather Service said there is at least one more day of monsoons possible across most of Utah and southwest of Wyoming. After Sunday, the weather service expected much drier weather ahead. KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said:. “Showers and storms are once again...
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
Gephardt Daily
New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video
NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Meteor potentially causes boom that rattles Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY — A large boom was heard, and felt, by people all over the Salt Lake Valley and beyond on Saturday morning. The intensity of the noise led to many thinking it was an earthquake of some sort. It has since been confirmed that the cause of the boom was a meteor.
ksl.com
Meteor likely cause of boom heard across Wasatch Front, experts say
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined, but all signs seem to point to the heavens above. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, resulting a flurry of social media posts. Many uploaded videos of home cameras that captured the loud boom, heard throughout most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Attorney General asks for permission to appeal trigger law injunction
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office wants to appeal a preliminary injunction of SB174, Utah’s “trigger law” prohibiting most abortions in the state. The Utah AG has asked the Utah Supreme Court for permission to appeal the injunction issued by a district court. The injunction bars enforcement of SB 174 until a lawsuit in the district court has been resolved.
kuer.org
BYU study finds youth, minorities and Democrats among Americans least likely to vote
A new study out of Brigham Young University sheds light on who does – and doesn’t – vote. According to a study of 400 million voting records by BYU and the University of Virginia, young people, minorities, and Democrats are the least likely Americans to vote. The...
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
ksl.com
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
Oil, gas drilling sites possibly threatened by new wildfire in eastern Utah
A new wildfire was sparked by lightning Saturday on Ute Tribal land and is impacting oil and gas drilling sites.
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
Herald-Journal
Intermountain Healthcare CEO to step down
The CEO of Utah’s largest hospital system has announced plans to step down. Dr. Marc Harrison will step down this fall as the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, a leadership position he has held since 2016, the company said in a statement Thursday. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Salt Lake City and has about 42,000 Utah employees.
