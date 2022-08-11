Read full article on original website
World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
NewsTimes
Milford erupts for 6 runs in 9th, advances in Little League Softball World Series
The Milford Little League softball team erupted for six runs in extra innings Friday night to defeat Daniel Boone Little League of Columbia, S.C., in the Little League Softball World Series. Milford, which scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning, defeated the Central Region champion 8-2 to...
Register Citizen
Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September
NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
Register Citizen
Stamford family mourns after teenager’s unexpected death: ‘It wasn’t his time’
STAMFORD — Djmayley Vernet, a former Stamford High School football player who died last week at the age of 16, wanted to provide for his family, so “no one would struggle, everyone would be okay,” his cousin said Friday. Instead, after the first day at his first...
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
NewsTimes
Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows
GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
NewsTimes
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp ready to headline Milford Oyster Festival: 'All about community'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Milford Oyster Festival — two years shy of hitting the half-century mark — has always had a reputation for being a prime live music destination. Some might even argue that the oysters played second fiddle at times. With Creed lead singer Scott Stapp headlining this 48th year on Aug. 20, that may be the case for many.
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
'He was full of life' | Family and friends honor Hamden High graduate killed in crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Family members and friends gathered together for a candlelight vigil in honor of 18-year-old Elias Hnini. The recent Hamden High School graduate died after a car crash a couple of weeks ago on Orchard Street in New Haven. He was taken to the hospital but...
Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
Long Island seniors using aquatic therapy to stay fit
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy. A group of 20 seniors from the Knolls in Melville on Long Island is taking part in aquatic […]
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay
Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
