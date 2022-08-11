ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Register Citizen

Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September

NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Falcons#Newtown#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Qb De#Ol Dl#Wr Db#Lsb The Big Games
NewsTimes

When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year

GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
NewsTimes

Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows

GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
GREENWICH, CT
connecticuthistory.org

A Metal Giant in Wilton

Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
WILTON, CT
NewsTimes

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp ready to headline Milford Oyster Festival: 'All about community'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Milford Oyster Festival — two years shy of hitting the half-century mark — has always had a reputation for being a prime live music destination. Some might even argue that the oysters played second fiddle at times. With Creed lead singer Scott Stapp headlining this 48th year on Aug. 20, that may be the case for many.
MILFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”

One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Long Island seniors using aquatic therapy to stay fit

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy. A group of 20 seniors from the Knolls in Melville on Long Island is taking part in aquatic […]
MELVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
SAYVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy