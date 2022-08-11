Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Back to School With Intel: Save on PCs, Chromebooks, CPU Bundles, More
Intel has been the go-to producer for processors, motherboards, and computers of all types for decades—in fact, you could probably even sing the five-note jingle that’s included at the end of commercials featuring their products. With summer’s end rapidly approaching, students in need of a quicker and more effective laptop won’t have a hard time finding one with a powerful Intel processor, and it just so happens that dozens of them are currently on sale.
PC Magazine
Meet Your Reading Goals: Amazon Kindles Now Up to 21% Off
Whether you're giggling along to a rom-com on the beach or cozying up with a murder mystery in front of the fire, reading is always in season. And Amazon's Kindle sale makes it easy to dive into a good book at home, on the go, and all year round. Three...
PC Magazine
Give Back to Education With This iOS Scanner App Deal
Going back to school isn't the only way to invest in your education. If you're learning skills such as coding or ethical hacking, the software and gear you use can be just as important as the courses you take. A digital scanner, like the discounted iScanner app, may be handy...
PC Magazine
You Should Probably Update Zoom on Your Mac
Zoom has fixed a bug that could've allowed unrestricted access to macOS systems. According to an Aug. 13 security bulletin, Zoom versions 5.7.3 to 5.11.5 contain an auto-update vulnerability that could be exploited by a local low-privileged user to gain unrestricted access to Apple's operating system. The weakness, revealed by Mac security specialist Patrick Wardle at last week's DefCon, was patched in Zoom version 5.11.5, which is available now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7 (2022) Review
When it comes to iconic notebook designs, the name Lenovo may come up often, but it's usually for the company's corporate ThinkPads. But in the world of 2-in-1 convertible laptops, Lenovo's Yoga consumer line has been setting the agenda for a decade. The upscale Yoga 9i Gen 7 currently holds our Editors' Choice award among premium convertibles, and the 14-inch Yoga 7i Gen 7 (starts at $879.99; $949.99 as tested) matches that machine's excellence at a more affordable price. The 14-inch size is possibly perfect for a system that's usable in laptop mode but small enough to tote around as a tablet, and the latest Yoga 7i 14 is a beautifully crafted 3.2-pound portable that earns an Editors' Choice nod of its own. It may be the best Yoga yet.
YOGA・
PC Magazine
You Can Push the Google Pixel 6a's Display to 90Hz
A modder has discovered a way to push the refresh rate of the Google Pixel 6a's display to 90Hz. Each of the entries in the Pixel 6 lineup features a unique display: the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate; the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate; and the Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. But now it seems the Pixel 6a could be limited by software, not hardware.
Comments / 0