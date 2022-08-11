Cynthia A. “Cindy” Dilts Wilson, 56, of Roseville, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, with her loving family by her side. Cindy was born to Patricia (Ryland) Dilts Smith and the late Max Dilts on March 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was a 1984 gradute of Philo High School and worked various jobs for both the Villages of Crooksville and Roseville as water billing clerk and worked hands on in the water and sewer departments. Cindy was a member of the Word of God Church in Ironspot, where Pastor Marc Caton helped to strengthen her faith. Throughout Cindy’s journey with cancer, she maintained her smile, hope, and personal strength to show others that in fact she was a proven warrior. She will be remembered for the positive impact she has made on the surrounding communities, for the fun times she shared with us, and most importantly, her strong and never-ending love for her family. Left to carry on her legacy, are children, Tod (Sheena) Gottke, Jeremy (Cyndi Ballman) Sprankle and Ryan Sprankle; grandchildren, Emma Sprankle and Tre Gottke; mother, Pat Smith; brother, David (Lisa) Dilts; life partner of many years, Craig Fitz, and numerous cousins and friends. She was welcomed into Heaven by her father, Max Dilts; maternal grandparents, Ruth (Randolph) Ryland; paternal grandparents, Hattie (John) Dilts; stepfather, Ted Smith and aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the website or to the funeral home in her memory. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

