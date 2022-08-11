Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Jack Roland Sarbaugh
Jack Roland Sarbaugh passed from this earthly world into his heavenly reward in the early hours of August 12th, 2022. Born on May 21, 1931, Jack was the youngest son of Albert and Faith Sarbaugh. His siblings, Betty, Gwen, Forrest, Don, and Roy are all deceased. Jack graduated from Lash High School in 1949 and continued his education at The Ohio State University. His military career was as an officer in the USAF. Jack then earned an MBA from Syracuse University while working as a pharmaceutical salesman for the Upjohn Company before retiring in 1989 after 38 years. During this time Jack resided with his family in Rome, NY.
WHIZ
Party In Putnam
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Putnam Neighborhood hosted Party in Putnam today!. The event celebrates the revival of the historic Putnam Neighborhood, which was a center for the Ohio anti-slavery movement. There is plenty to do and explore, from museum tours at the Increase Matthews Museum to Underground Railroad Walking...
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Catholic Bishop of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church this morning. Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati, Ohio before...
WHIZ
Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!. Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce. “It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Diane Marie Walker
Diane Marie Walker, 65 of Zanesville, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Riverside Hospital. She was born November 29, 1956, in Zanesville, the daughter of Robert Walker Sr. and Margie Morris Walker. She was Catholic by faith and was an avid Buckeyes fan. She also loved Harley Davidson and...
WHIZ
Robert W. Rayner
Robert W. Rayner, 79 of Duncan Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Bob was born at his family home in Gaysport, on February 5, 1943. He is the son of the...
WHIZ
Cynthia A. “Cindy” Dilts Wilson
Cynthia A. “Cindy” Dilts Wilson, 56, of Roseville, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, with her loving family by her side. Cindy was born to Patricia (Ryland) Dilts Smith and the late Max Dilts on March 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was a 1984 gradute of Philo High School and worked various jobs for both the Villages of Crooksville and Roseville as water billing clerk and worked hands on in the water and sewer departments. Cindy was a member of the Word of God Church in Ironspot, where Pastor Marc Caton helped to strengthen her faith. Throughout Cindy’s journey with cancer, she maintained her smile, hope, and personal strength to show others that in fact she was a proven warrior. She will be remembered for the positive impact she has made on the surrounding communities, for the fun times she shared with us, and most importantly, her strong and never-ending love for her family. Left to carry on her legacy, are children, Tod (Sheena) Gottke, Jeremy (Cyndi Ballman) Sprankle and Ryan Sprankle; grandchildren, Emma Sprankle and Tre Gottke; mother, Pat Smith; brother, David (Lisa) Dilts; life partner of many years, Craig Fitz, and numerous cousins and friends. She was welcomed into Heaven by her father, Max Dilts; maternal grandparents, Ruth (Randolph) Ryland; paternal grandparents, Hattie (John) Dilts; stepfather, Ted Smith and aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the website or to the funeral home in her memory. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
WHIZ
MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles. Fox said when the position opened...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHIZ
Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case
A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
WHIZ
Paws Benefit Garage Sale
ZANESVILLE, OH- A garage sale is helping to control the pet population of Muskingum County. Paws of Muskingum County is holding the sale at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Rd. In addition to household items there’s also dog and cat supplies including dog beds, coats, jackets, collars and harnesses. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. President of Paws Muskingum County’s Spay Neuter Assistance Program, Teresa Hildeband spoke about why she was holding this event.
WHIZ
Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
WHIZ
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Cambridge City Park Hosts 2nd Day of Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Oh – The Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival continued today!. Artists and vendors are set up at Cambridge City Park from 10 am until 7 PM!. Over 70 artists , displaying and selling everything from woodwork and wooden toys, to jewelry, soaps, candles, and more are featured at the 3-Day festival.
WHIZ
Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run. Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!
WHIZ
Jill’s Unique Boutique Cuts Ribbon and Officially Opens For Business
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new place to shop is now open in Zanesviile!. Jill’s Unique Boutique and Consignment Shop cut the ribbon on their location at 1214 Brandywine Boulevard, officially opening for business!. Jill’s offers a variety of consignment items, both new and used for women, men, and...
WHIZ
Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry county involving a motorcycle and a semi. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 555 in Bearfield Township. The Lancaster Post reports that 55-year-old Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City was riding his motorcycle north...
Comments / 0