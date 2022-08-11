ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
Four star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announces commitment to Oregon

Oregon's week began with a bang as four-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announced his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and company. Sadiq, from Idaho Fallas, ID, has over 20 offers to his resume, with Iowa State, Michigan, and Washington as the main competition. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sadiq is listed as the No. 308 player in the country, the No. 28 ATH, and the No. 1 player in Idaho. Sadiq's Top 247 rankings are much different, ranking him as a top-150 player in the country and a top-12 ATH.
College basketball: Top returners coming off injuries to watch in 2022-23 season

An unfortunate reality is that a handful of injuries influenced the course of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Baylor was extremely wounded (two key rotation players out), which opened the door for eighth-seeded North Carolina to spring a big upset on its way to a magical run to the national championship game. North Carolina also caught UCLA at a good time after Bruins star Jaime Jaquez Jr. re-injured his badly-sprained ankle. But the injury luck for the Tar Heels flipped at the wrong time when All-American big man Armando Bacot suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Final Four. Or how about Alabama losing starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly just three minutes into a 78-64 loss to Notre Dame in the first round?
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Walk-on WR put on scholarship

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Payton Mangrum will enter the 2022 season as a scholarship player. The team’s social media accounts released a video of Shane Beamer informing the team that Mangrum was now on scholarship. The third-year wide receiver from Eastside High School has appeared in 14 games for South Carolina.
Top247 EDGE Brian Robinson isn’t bashful about wearing Michigan gear in Ohio

A lot has changed for Brian Robinson in the span of a year. The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch star gained 40 lbs., saw his recruitment explode from virtually nothing to over 30 offers, and became one of the most coveted targets on Michigan’s 2024 recruiting board. He also got more acquainted with the Wolverines during three visits, the most recent of which occurred a couple weeks ago for the annual Barbecue at the Big House. The latest trip only increased his comfort level with the staff, especially would-be position coach Mike Elston.
Colt Langdon Recaps VT Visit, Enjoys "Gorgeous" Atmosphere

Virginia Tech recently offered 2025 forward Colt Langdon after a great summer session that saw him pick up scholarship offers from VT, Ole Miss, Illinois, George Mason, and others. The 6-7, 205-pound sophomore took to the road for visits earlier this month, and the Hokies got the opportunity to play...
UVA QB Jay Woolfolk is 'electric' during scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Jay Woolfolk has some fans at the McCue. "He is similar to Brennan [Armstrong]. He is a dynamic player," said defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter. "I would say Jay is like a Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray kind of player," added linebacker Nick Jackson. With Woolfolk playing baseball in the...
