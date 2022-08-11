Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Avin Legg, Ankeny boys’ golf
Senior Avin Legg helped the Ankeny boys’ golf team to a 3-3 dual record last year. He placed second among the Hawks with a 41.3 average. Legg shot a 78 to place 12th at the Indianola Invitational. He helped his team to a third-place finish at the tournament. The...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We are looking forward to a great year’: Jaguars enter CIML with high hopes
It won’t be easy for Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf coach Rick Fee to replace one of the state’s top players. Jack Winkel graduated last spring after a stellar career with the Jaguars. He tied for fourth place in last year’s Class 4A state meet after helping Centennial to the state meet in each of the previous two seasons.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
northwoodsleague.com
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
KCCI.com
Van Meter man survived being run over by a tractor
VAN METER, Iowa — "When the wheel ran over my head, I told my wife goodbye," said Dan Hedden, run over by a tractor. His wife was not there but he wanted those to be his last words. Last Thursday, Hedden was walking beside his tractor and could not...
KCCI.com
Clouds, rain chances return to the metro for Monday and Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Rain Monday PM into Tuesday AM (especially west & southwest) Today: Partly cloudy. High around 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early. A few showers...
KBOE Radio
CITY OF OSKALOOSA PREPARING FOR UPCOMING DEER HUNTING SEASON
OSKALOOSA – The city of Oskaloosa is preparing for the upcoming 2022/2023 Urban Deer Hunting season, being held within the Oskaloosa City limits. The 2022/2023 hunting season will run from September 17, 2022, through January 10, 2023. During this season, qualified hunters will be allowed to harvest deer within the city limits using bows and arrows.
Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
theperrynews.com
Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
siouxlandproud.com
Fareway buying Iowa grocery store from Powerball winners
BONDURANT, Iowa (WHO) – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway. The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
littlevillagemag.com
Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history
The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
KCRG.com
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
