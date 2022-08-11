Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO