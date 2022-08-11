Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding
New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas governor implements state resources to prepare for potential impacts of tropical weather
TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced that he has ordered the activation of state resources to protect Texans from the impact of tropical weather in the Gulf. Weather forecasts predict extensive areas of rainfall across South Texas. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures in anticipation...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Will fall bring a different weather pattern to the Lone Star State?
Most of the state has experienced record dry and hot conditions this summer, but the three-month climate outlook shows a potential change for some by the fall. For most of the Lone Star State, the hottest part of the summer is here, and it's been one for the record book. Will it be welcomed pattern change as fall arrives in September? According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), the answer is yes and no.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Activists feel some Buffalo mass shooting survivors have been forgotten
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community activists, and people who witnessed the tragedy of the mass shooting at Tops firsthand, are sharing their frustrations of feeling forgotten only three months after the attack. Stories were shared and a call for action came at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in East Buffalo...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Drier air keeps rain chances low for part of the new week
Drier air will cut down on rain chances to start the new week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be the lowest on Monday and Tuesday. The lower chance for rain means temperatures will heat up into the low to middle-90s for the start of the week. We start to see...
Comments / 0