Minnetrista, MN

CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minnetrista, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnetrista, MN
Crime & Safety
fox9.com

St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia

A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Franklin White broke into couple's home and fatally stabbed man before fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man received a felony charge for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of a man during a home invasion Friday morning in northeast Minneapolis.Franklin White, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband.According to the complaint, the woman was heard begging "Franklin" to get off her husband.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parent's home.When officers arrived at the scene, they say they observed a gray Hyundai with Ohio plates, believed to be driven by White, backing out of the driveway. They attempted to stop the car, but it left the scene. White was arrested in the state of Wisconsin later the same day. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Police arrest suspect in domestic homicide in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say the murder suspect who broke into a home and fatally stabbed a man in northeast Minneapolis has been arrested. Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads from the second precinct were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE after dispatchers received a "frantic" call from a woman inside the residence, who told them a known man was breaking in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

BCA report shows violent crimes rose in 2021

The number of reported violent crimes in Minnesota increased between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 22 percent. However, the number of property crimes slightly decreased during that same period. That's according to the Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 201 murders tallied...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman accused of abandoning dogs at Fairfax rental

A woman is accused of abandoning two dogs at a Fairfax rental home. Tamara Jean Grunst, 61, of Shakopee, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment in Renville County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Fairfax police were posting a tax forfeiture notice on a Park St N...
FAIRFAX, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more

Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
