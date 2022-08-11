Iraqi man gets prison in Georgia for gun smuggling attempt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Iraqi man living in Georgia was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in federal prison for trying to smuggle guns through the Port of Savannah.

Nihad Al Jaberi,43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court almost six months after a jury convicted him of smuggling and other criminal counts. Judge R. Stan Baker imposed a prison term of seven years and 10 months

Al Jaberi is a legal permanent resident of the United States who lives in Clarkston near Atlanta. Prosecutors said that in August 2020 he tried to ship six .308-caliber rifles and three handguns through Savannah’s port. Authorities found the guns broken down and hidden in a shipping container that was listed as containing spare auto parts.

Al Jaberi obtained the guns through straw purchases made at sporting goods stores in the Atlanta area, federal prosecutors said in a news release.