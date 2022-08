STARKVILLE — A man was shot at a mobile home park early Saturday morning, according to Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. Officers responded at about 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home Community, 1000 Louisville St., to a report of a gunshot victim. Ballard said the victim was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he did not comment on the severity of the injury.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO