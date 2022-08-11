ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Chiefs release four players including Lonnie Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a few roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline with the release of four players. The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten ahead of the National Football League’s deadline to cut five players with the release of four guys hoping to make the final 53-man roster. Included in the lot was veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson, who arrived from the Houston Texans via a trade following the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU; What this means for the Aggies

Well, as we have seen multiple times in the last two months, the Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class has taken some bumps and bruises, losing a number of in-state and regional recruits to the likes of rivals Texas and LSU. Today, one of the top safety prospects in the 2023 class, Zachary, Lousiana native Kylin Jackson, chose to stay home, committing to LSU over the Aggies. It’s never a surprise when LSU keeps their recruits in-state, but with the recent success of Jimbo Fisher and co. in securing some of the best position players on offense and defense in the last two...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
3 defensive players whose stock fell within the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns saw these three defensive players post a bad game. The Cleveland Browns got through their first preseason game with only one major injury in Nick Harris. The young center is done for the year, and the offensive line is going to be in flux. The Browns’ defensive line is no better off, and they don’t have the excuse of a young player getting hurt to lean on.
CLEVELAND, OH
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
