Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8th
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Offenders
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!
KC Chiefs release four players including Lonnie Johnson
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a few roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline with the release of four players. The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten ahead of the National Football League’s deadline to cut five players with the release of four guys hoping to make the final 53-man roster. Included in the lot was veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson, who arrived from the Houston Texans via a trade following the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
4 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins 1st preseason game
Two nights ago, the Miami Dolphins played their first football game since January. Things are totally different with how the team is operating, who is on the team and how they go about business. Yes, some things looked like they haven’t changed but it was a lot of fun just...
Sam Howell generates poor passing grade in NFL preseason debut per PFF
After landing with the Washington Commanders as the team’s fifth-round selection in April’s NFL Draft, outside expectations for former North
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson commits to LSU; What this means for the Aggies
Well, as we have seen multiple times in the last two months, the Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class has taken some bumps and bruises, losing a number of in-state and regional recruits to the likes of rivals Texas and LSU. Today, one of the top safety prospects in the 2023 class, Zachary, Lousiana native Kylin Jackson, chose to stay home, committing to LSU over the Aggies. It’s never a surprise when LSU keeps their recruits in-state, but with the recent success of Jimbo Fisher and co. in securing some of the best position players on offense and defense in the last two...
3 defensive players whose stock fell within the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns saw these three defensive players post a bad game. The Cleveland Browns got through their first preseason game with only one major injury in Nick Harris. The young center is done for the year, and the offensive line is going to be in flux. The Browns’ defensive line is no better off, and they don’t have the excuse of a young player getting hurt to lean on.
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
Alabama Football: Against Bama what Steve Sarkisian could, should and must do
The Texas Longhorns football program faces a reality check against Alabama Football in Austin. On top of already being a decided underdog, recent injuries have moved the Longhorns from a long shot to pull off an upset – to no shot. A short list of the difficulties facing Sarkisian...
