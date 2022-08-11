ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Sfvbj.com

Worthe Plans 144-Unit Residential Project in Burbank

Worthe Real Estate Group is planning a five-story residential tower on a vacant, triangular-shaped parcel just north of the 134 Freeway in the Burbank Media District. The project, located at 3201 W. Olive Avenue, would see the construction of a mixed-use building featuring 144 apartments above 1,058 square feet of ground-floor retail space and two levels of subterranean parking. The apartments will be a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, with 15 to be set aside for rent as affordable housing.
BURBANK, CA
beverlypress.com

City installs speed tables on Sixth Street

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is installing speed tables on Sixth Street between La Brea and Highland avenues to slow drivers as they pass through the residential neighborhood. Two speed tables will be located on Sixth Street near the intersections of Sycamore and Citrus avenues. Speed tables are midblock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean

Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5ny.com

Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study

LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway to be shut down for 5 full days for next phase of bridge project

It's not déjà vu – Caltrans is again planning a closure on the 210 Freeway through Irwindale, this time for eastbound lanes, and for another five full days.The closure is the second phase of the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge replacement project. All lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed from the 605 Freeway to about Irwindale Avenue, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.The circumstances of last month's closure will be flipped, so this time around, three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway will be converted going in both directions.Several on- and off-ramps to the freeway will also be shut down during the closure, including the Irwindale on-ramps to the westbound 210 Freeway, the Mt. Olive on-ramps to the eastbound 210, the 605 Freeway connector to the eastbound 210, and the westbound 210 connector to the southbound 605.Commuters were urged to avoid the area by taking the 10 or 60 Freeways as an alternate, use public transportation, or work from home during the closure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Foodie Traveler

Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?

There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA

