ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Eastgate Mall sold at auction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Norwood, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
WLWT 5

Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend

CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
The Daily

Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati Real Estate Mogul and Pioneer

Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati, OH entreprenuer is a real estate mogul who has been active in the Cincinnati market for many years. He got his start in the industry as a developer and has since expanded into brokerage, investment, and property management. In recent years, he has focused on revitalizing the Cincinnati area by developing new projects and bringing new life to existing properties.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Brewing#Trail#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Citybeat#Google News#Apple News
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Flowers at this Florence rest stop prove there is beauty everywhere

Near a rest stop just off southbound Interstate 75 is a local wonder. Sunflower fields dot the landscape of Northern Kentucky, drawing tourists in as a destination. A patch of sunflowers planted by the rest stop is in full bloom now, offering some sunshine to the drivers zooming by on the interstate.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cincymusic.com

REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live

The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively

A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy