Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Wizarding World-Themed Pop-Up Cocktail Bar ‘Pennifold’s Pub’ to Open in Findlay Market this Weekend
Enjoy a nostalgia-filled trip into the wizarding world at Gorilla Cinema’s pop-up Pennifold’s Pub in Findlay Market. If you’re ever in a cool themed bar in Cincinnati, there is a good chance Gorilla Cinema is behind it, and they didn't disappoint with this limited-time cocktail bar. Starting...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares a few quick dinner ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - By this time next week, the bulk of our local schools will be back in session. Kroger's chef Aaron Nieman has some ideas to help you get dinner on the table in a jiffy.
Beyond the Curb: River City Living tour features an eye-catching Victorian ‘castle’ in Ludlow
On the way into Ludlow from Covington is an eye-catching grey Victorian house with a 3-story tower. That tower and the wrap-around porch are what made its owners fall in love with it. In this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers get to see inside.
WLWT 5
Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
The Daily
Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati Real Estate Mogul and Pioneer
Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati, OH entreprenuer is a real estate mogul who has been active in the Cincinnati market for many years. He got his start in the industry as a developer and has since expanded into brokerage, investment, and property management. In recent years, he has focused on revitalizing the Cincinnati area by developing new projects and bringing new life to existing properties.
WLWT 5
Frisch's to celebrate 75th anniversary with a classic car hop festival and Joey Chestnut
CINCINNATI — Grab your skates and appetite!. Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic cat hop and family festival on Saturday. Party-goers will be able to enjoy free Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, a sampling of the restaurants new hand-breaded chicken tenders, classic floats and more!. The Cincy...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
linknky.com
Flowers at this Florence rest stop prove there is beauty everywhere
Near a rest stop just off southbound Interstate 75 is a local wonder. Sunflower fields dot the landscape of Northern Kentucky, drawing tourists in as a destination. A patch of sunflowers planted by the rest stop is in full bloom now, offering some sunshine to the drivers zooming by on the interstate.
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WLWT 5
New restrictions begin in Over-the-Rhine; ban expected to be place through year's end
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
cincymusic.com
REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live
The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
linknky.com
Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively
A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
Mega Millions winning ticket claimed in Erlanger
A Northern Kentucky man bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
dayton.com
McCrabb: 85-year-old retired pastor goes from sewing sermons to stitching quilts
Much like his award-winning quilts, Orville Roach’s life is a complex patchwork. Now 85 and living in Seven Mile, Roach dropped out of New Miami School in the ninth grade, then returned to New Miami Elementary School as a teacher and principal. He went from walking out of the...
