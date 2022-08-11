ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire....
Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts pickle fest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles. During this event they held a pickle tasting contest to find out who had an award winning pickle recipe. Volunteer Sandy Foster, said this was the moment of truth. “What’s going on in this room...
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Stephens Co. Free Fair Board facing litigation

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commissioners will discuss litigation pending against the Stephens County Free Fair Board in a meeting Monday morning. D&C Pride of Texas Shows, Inc. filed the $75,000 litigation on Aug. 1, claiming the Board breached a contract, according to the Duncan Banner. The...
Spread the Word Ministries to host “A Night of Laughter” at McMahon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is preparing to host a special Gospel Comedian Show this weekend, and they’ve invited the community to join the fun. 7News was joined by comedian Mattie J and Pastor Warren Winns for more information on the event. The Gospel Comedy show...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon eating set to last all day long. The festival’s annual parade takes place Friday night, at 5 p.m., in downtown Rush Springs, with opening ceremonies on Saturday starting at 9 a.m..
Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
Stand Down event gives hope to Veterans in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations came together Friday morning to care for area veterans who may be struggling in their lives. The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans was held at the Owens Multipurpose Center, connecting homeless Veterans, or Veterans at risk of homelessness, with VA resources and information on housing options.
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Fundraiser held for young man in need of heart transplant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Indian taco fundraiser was held at Apache High School in benefit of Kristopher Killsfirst Jr., who is in need of a heart transplant. Kristopher is currently on the waiting list just waiting for the right match. His father Kristopher senior said they have a great support system.
2 Killed In Caddo County Crash On OK-9, OHP Says

A man and woman died Sunday morning after a crash on OK-9 in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Benjamin Horse, 45, and Robin Gomez, 38, were declared dead at the scene near County Road 1330 in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, by medical examiners. The OHP says...
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
