Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire....
kswo.com
Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts pickle fest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles. During this event they held a pickle tasting contest to find out who had an award winning pickle recipe. Volunteer Sandy Foster, said this was the moment of truth. “What’s going on in this room...
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Growing complaints surrounding Fletcher Cemetery, more families coming forward about burial placement errors
After Aimee Lowery’s six-year-old daughter died from a car accident, she and her family bought three plots next to her. Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own. Others say they are having the same problem.
kswo.com
Stephens Co. Free Fair Board facing litigation
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commissioners will discuss litigation pending against the Stephens County Free Fair Board in a meeting Monday morning. D&C Pride of Texas Shows, Inc. filed the $75,000 litigation on Aug. 1, claiming the Board breached a contract, according to the Duncan Banner. The...
kswo.com
Spread the Word Ministries to host “A Night of Laughter” at McMahon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is preparing to host a special Gospel Comedian Show this weekend, and they’ve invited the community to join the fun. 7News was joined by comedian Mattie J and Pastor Warren Winns for more information on the event. The Gospel Comedy show...
kswo.com
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon eating set to last all day long. The festival’s annual parade takes place Friday night, at 5 p.m., in downtown Rush Springs, with opening ceremonies on Saturday starting at 9 a.m..
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
kswo.com
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
One killed in motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway
A 22-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway Saturday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Stand Down event gives hope to Veterans in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations came together Friday morning to care for area veterans who may be struggling in their lives. The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans was held at the Owens Multipurpose Center, connecting homeless Veterans, or Veterans at risk of homelessness, with VA resources and information on housing options.
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
kswo.com
Fundraiser held for young man in need of heart transplant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Indian taco fundraiser was held at Apache High School in benefit of Kristopher Killsfirst Jr., who is in need of a heart transplant. Kristopher is currently on the waiting list just waiting for the right match. His father Kristopher senior said they have a great support system.
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
Twitch trend leads to large WFPD response on Wenonah Ave
A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon.
News On 6
2 Killed In Caddo County Crash On OK-9, OHP Says
A man and woman died Sunday morning after a crash on OK-9 in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Benjamin Horse, 45, and Robin Gomez, 38, were declared dead at the scene near County Road 1330 in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, by medical examiners. The OHP says...
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Comments / 0