ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Californian

What you should and should not bring to your campus apartment

With the school year just around the corner, stress can significantly contribute to your move-in date when preparing for new housing. For all my UC Berkeley students preparing to live in their first campus apartment this Fall semester, this list was specifically made for you. From my own experience, here are the things you should and should not bring to your new apartment.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley researchers discover effects of blood transfusion on mice aging

Researchers at the Conboy Lab at UC Berkeley have found that the transfusion of blood from old mice to a younger mouse triggers aging. The study acts on a hypothesis that suggests transfusing old mice with blood from a younger mouse could cause “de-aging,” according to a NewScientist press release. The press release added that the results may help researchers who are trying to address the health effects of aging.
SCIENCE
Daily Californian

Berkeley school district updates COVID-19 guidance ahead of upcoming school year

Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, released new COVID-19 health guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. While the new guidance takes a more lax approach to post-exposure and positive test result practices, BUSD spokesperson...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy