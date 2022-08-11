Read full article on original website
everettpost.com
Lake Stevens Creates Parks Department to Improve Services for Residents
The city has been working to provide residents with the recreational opportunities they said were important to them in a recent community survey. Through its park plan, the city has been maintaining, updating, and building new facilities and community and recreational spaces for residents to play, relax or connect with others.
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Lynden fair, projects along Interstate 5 could cause these delays in Whatcom County
Several on-ramp and other freeway closures planned this week.
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
KGMI
Upgrades on the way for Whatcom County border crossings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Border crossings in Whatcom County will get some big upgrades thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. The General Services Administration says the truck crossing in Blaine will be increased from six to ten lanes and will see other upgrades. The Lynden crossing...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Here’s what’s happening at Wink Wink, the Bellingham business damaged by vandals
“If people were trying to change our minds about what we do, they have failed,” owner Jenn Mason told The Herald for an earlier story.
KIMA TV
Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
q13fox.com
Scientists concerned about orcas after diesel, oil spill near San Juan Island
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - A fishing vessel sank off the west side of San Juan Island, which has locals on the island concerned. As of Sunday, the Southern Resident orcas have been spotted near Port Angeles, giving some relief as scientists have concerns that the oil spill could be hazardous to the endangered species.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
cascadiadaily.com
Skagit gravel mine gets long-awaited hearing
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 51-acre gravel mine proposal in rural Skagit County has neighbors concerned about the potential environmental impact it may have on their community. Concrete Nor’west, a Washington-based gravel company managed by Miles Sand & Gravel, proposed in 2016 the mine, deep in the woods off Grip Road, a rural commuter route near Highway 99. The company owns about 77 acres of property in the woods and has plans to log about 68 acres for the 51-acre mine.
Chronicle
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid
Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘low’ COVID community level, but these two regions would be ‘high’
It was only the second time since Memorial Day that Whatcom County has received a ‘low’ COVID-19 grade from the CDC.
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area; East Washington North Cascades; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon into the evening. A few storms may become strong with gusty outflow winds and hail possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
