The email chain among NTT IndyCar Series drivers got an early start after Sunday’s Nashville Grand Prix. The drivers keep the finer points of those conversations private, but after the Nashville event, impassioned opinions from those who were on the receiving end of race-ending hits, and questions of overly-aggressive maneuvers among certain members of the group and how some incidents that seemed ripe for penalties were given a pass, are said to have dominated the exchanges.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO