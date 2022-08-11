Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?
Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. names the most dangerous driver ahead of playoffs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says there is one driver people should watch out for IN the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick on Sunday won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. The win marked Harvick’s second in a row, as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford also won last weekend in Michigan.
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, & His Wife Samantha, React To Being At Mall Of America During Shooting: “Squeezing The Family A Little Tighter Today”
NASCAR driver and two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, and his family, were present at the Mall of American in Bloomington, Minnesota, when shots rang out. According to ESPN, Bloomington police are searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for the shooting this past Thursday. There was allegedly an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but two individuals in that group returned and one of them fired three rounds into the store where customers were shopping.
NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte opens up about startling health battle
Bobby Labonte drove the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to the top of NASCAR in 2000, winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he was able to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins during his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he’s been battling startling health concerns.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
racer.com
Logano still buoyant after Richmond Cup win slipped away on cooling track
Joey Logano was on a Sunday drive at Richmond Raceway through much of the Federated Auto Parts 400 and looked much better than his sixth-place result. His No. 22 Team Penske team can’t control the weather, though. The 400-mile race started at 3:17 p.m. ET under sunny skies and ended after 6 p.m. with the lights on.
racer.com
Salinas, Tasca, Anderson, Gladstone qualify on top at NHRA Nationals in Topeka
Bob Tasca III powered to the No. 1 qualifying spot for the second straight race on Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park, securing the top position in Funny Car at the 33rd annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Joey Gladstone (Pro...
racer.com
Nashville chaos sharpens focus on IndyCar driving – and officiating – standards
The email chain among NTT IndyCar Series drivers got an early start after Sunday’s Nashville Grand Prix. The drivers keep the finer points of those conversations private, but after the Nashville event, impassioned opinions from those who were on the receiving end of race-ending hits, and questions of overly-aggressive maneuvers among certain members of the group and how some incidents that seemed ripe for penalties were given a pass, are said to have dominated the exchanges.
Florence Speedway Results: August 12, 2022 (Lucas Late Models)
North South 100 results from Friday night at Florence Speedway. Tonight, it’s the opening night of the North/South 100 at Florence Speedway after last night’s rain shower. The half-mile dirt track is set to host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. View Florence Speedway results below. North...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Richmond Raceway Drivers for DraftKings
There are just three more chances left for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to lock themselves into the playoffs. How can we get the winner at Richmond Raceway to be in your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups? Read on to get insight from Frontstretch.com's Joy Tomlinson before tuning in to the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell trade words after Michigan crash
Both drivers took blame but Ross Chastain said Christopher Bell got emotional with his discisions ahead of the NASCAR crash. Last week, the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Brooklyn, Michigan. Kevin Harvick claimed his first win of the season via Michigan International Speedway after the top 4 were wipped out in a number of 2 laps.
racer.com
Brown, Tasca, Coughlin, Gladstone victorious in Topeka NHRA Nationals
Three-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown enjoyed a monumental day at Heartland Motorsports Park, picking up his first win as a team owner with his memorable triumph on Sunday at the 33rd annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock)...
racer.com
Third place Richmond Cup finish marks a turning point for Buescher
Chris Buescher hasn’t always liked Richmond Raceway. The RFK Racing driver has said some unflattering things about the Virginia short track in the past, but the optimism Buescher suddenly felt about the place after the spring race not only carried over to a third-place finish Sunday, but the No. 17 team had a shot at winning.
racer.com
All Fields Sports Marketing to partner with Lime Rock Park
With more than twenty years of experience in the sports. and entertainment industry, All Fields Sports Marketing (AFS) has been tapped by Lime Rock Park to lead the venerable race track’s sponsorship and partnership efforts. “AFS was a natural choice for us as we moved into the second year...
racer.com
Harvick takes second straight Cup win at Richmond
Last Sunday at Michigan, Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race drought. Now the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford has a two-race winning streak. Chased by runner-up Christopher Bell and third-place finisher Chris Buescher over the closing laps, Harvick threaded his way through traffic to win Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway by 0.441s.
Parker Price-Miller transported after Knoxville Nationals crash (Video)
Parker Price-Miller transported to hospital after a crash in the feature event of the Knoxville Nationals. On Saturday night, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series unloaded in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile of Knoxville Raceway hosted the biggest dirt sprint race of the season. The Knoxville Nationals pays $175,000 to the race winner.
racer.com
Wallace on getting used to running up front: 'These boys don't play around'
Bubba Wallace isn’t unfamiliar with running near the front in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he’s been doing much more of it recently. As the series heads to Richmond Raceway, the 23XI Racing driver is on a hot streak of four consecutive top-eight finishes, including earning the first pole of his career and company history.
racer.com
Chastain paces Cup Series practice at Richmond
Ross Chastain was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday evening at Richmond Raceway. Chastain paced the uneventful session, the only of the weekend, at 117.514mph (22.976s). Tyler Reddick was second quick at 117.066mph, and rookie Austin Cindric was third at 116.949mph. Aric Almirola was fourth quickest at 116.903mph, and...
racer.com
Larson grabs Cup Series pole in Richmond
Kyle Larson broke the 117-mph barrier in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday night to score the pole at Richmond Raceway. One of the last drivers to get on track, Larson bumped Ross Chastain from the top spot with a lap of 117.177mph (23.042s). The reigning Cup Series champion was the only driver to hit that mark.
