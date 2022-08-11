Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
S.Korea urges improved ties with Japan on freedom anniversary
SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korea must overcome historical disputes with Japan and achieve peace with North Korea as key steps towards bolstering the stability and security of the North Asian region, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday.
SFGate
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads
Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”. The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election,...
Bay Area Afghan community marks anniversary of U.S. withdrawal
FREMONT (KPIX) -- With the one-year anniversary of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan imminent, Bay Area community leaders say many challenges remain for the new arrivals who managed to escape that country as well as for the people who remain there. "We are trying to really help, especially, the new arrivals so they can settle down so they can understand the resources," said Rona Popal, executive director of the Afghan Coalition based in Fremont. "We think these women and children are hostage by the Taliban regime."In the year since the Taliban captured Kabul and gained control of the country -- even...
SFGate
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
Comments / 0