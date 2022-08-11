FREMONT (KPIX) -- With the one-year anniversary of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan imminent, Bay Area community leaders say many challenges remain for the new arrivals who managed to escape that country as well as for the people who remain there. "We are trying to really help, especially, the new arrivals so they can settle down so they can understand the resources," said Rona Popal, executive director of the Afghan Coalition based in Fremont. "We think these women and children are hostage by the Taliban regime."In the year since the Taliban captured Kabul and gained control of the country -- even...

