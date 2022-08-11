Read full article on original website
Taxes will be the subject when lawmakers return to Jefferson City
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expects to announce this week when he will call the legislature back into special session to consider a tax cut measure and reconsider an agricultural tax credit bill. Parson vetoed a measure to provide a $500 tax rebate to Missourians, stating the legislature needs to consider...
Moran: PACT Act will help toxic exposed veterans get medical care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 was signed into law this week and that the legislation was really years in the making. "It's been a topic that we've...
St. Joseph could be prime location for investment in wake of trade mission
A St. Joseph state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. Rep. Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. “You could tell that they were...
Landfill odor: Health problems, no elevated cancer risk
Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation by the Missouri...
Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Missouri man dies after motorcycle strikes ditch, overturns
LAWRENCE COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident Sunday in Lawrence County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike driven by Edward D. Griffin, 74, Halltown, was northbound on Route O two miles south of Halltown. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned.
Now is the time to adopt a pet as St. Joseph Animal Shelter discounts adoption cost
It's raining cats and dogs-- literally-- at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. The shelter says thanks to a donation from Friends of the Animal Shelter, pets can be adopted right now for 25-dollars. Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey says events like this have been held all throughout the summer, and they've...
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10M fraud of Kan. foster care provider
TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a whistleblower moved to seize $700,000 in a civil asset forfeiture case alleging a former information technology employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries of millions of dollars while the nonprofit was under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
Dream now a reality, plans announced for Children's Discovery Center
After three years of planning construction is about to be underway on the Childrens Discovery Center. The discovery center will be located in downtown St. Joseph at the old Plymouth building near the corner of 5th and Felix. Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie says a big factor in...
Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K
TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
Attorneys: Kan. juries don't need to convict on abortion, drug laws
TOPEKA — Merely mentioning it in court could lead to a mistrial. Jury nullification, where juries look the other way when someone breaks a law they find unjust, can help a defendant land an acquittal. That get-out-of-jail-free card is all but disappearing from courtrooms. Defense attorneys want it back...
KHP found 35 pounds of meth in vehicle's gas tank
KANSAS CITY—A Mexican national was sentenced to 100 months in prison last week in connection to an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Missouri man dies after thrown from motorcycle
GASCONADE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Gasconcade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 driven by Emil Jones, 37, Belle, was westbound on MO 28 just west of Myer Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police ID man who rammed car into US Capitol barrier, fired shots
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just...
