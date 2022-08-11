Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner Set to Miss 2022–23 Season After Surgery

The goalie missed the end of last season with a lower-body injury.

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season as he needs to undergo hip surgery, the team announced on Thursday . Vegas didn’t give an exact timetable for Lehner’s return.

Lehner’s 2021-22 season also ended early due to a lower body injury that required surgery in April. At the time, Vegas was vying for a playoff spot but would ultimately fall short in part because of Lehner’s absence.

Lehner has bounced around the NHL a bit, beginning his career with the Senators before playing with the Sabres, Islanders and Blackhawks. In 2020, Chicago traded him to Vegas, where he has been ever since.

Last year, Lehner took over the primary goaltender job from Marc-Andre Fleury, starting 44 games for the Golden Knights. He won 23 games for Vegas, which is the second-most in his career, right behind winning 25 games for the Islanders in 2018-19.

With Lehner out, Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson are next in line on the depth chart. Thompson finished the season as the primary starter due to Lehner’s injury, but Brossoit has more NHL experience.

More NHL Coverage: