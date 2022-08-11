Bucs GM Licht: Tom Brady’s Absence ‘the Least of Our Concerns’

The Tampa Bay general manager has no qualms with the quarterback missing time during training camp.

Tom Brady is set to miss multiple days of Buccaneers training camp as he deals with a personal matter, according to multiple reports. Coach Todd Bowles said Brady is expected to return to the team after Tampa’s second preseason game at the Titans on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Brady’s absence was cleared with the team before the start of training camp , and Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said there is no concern regarding Brady’s temporary departure from training camp.

“Of course, we were going to let him do what he needs to do,” Licht told WDAE radio in Tampa. “He’s as focused as ever. He’ll come back even more focused. It’s the least of our concerns,” Licht continued.

Bowles echoed a similar sentiment when asked about Brady after Thursday’s joint practice with the Dolphins.

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee,” Bowles said.

“He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games,” Bowles added.

In Brady’s absence, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will be taking snaps in the team’s first two preseason games.

