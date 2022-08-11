Read full article on original website
Zack Sherrie
3d ago
I think he needs buried under the jail but parents need to talk to these kids!!!! ridiculous that no alot of times these men n women are adults.
erienewsnow.com
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
erienewsnow.com
State and Local Police Engage in "Operation Nighthawk" Targeting Drivers Under the Influence
At the Blasco Library in downtown Erie earlier tonight, both State and local police met to begin the second night of "Operation Nighthawk," which targets drivers under the influence. This is the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and to celebrate, police across the state are engaged in the program both...
Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary
One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
WSAZ
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
wfxrtv.com
Florida man arrested in West Virginia after reportedly abducting teen girl
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is in custody in West Virginia after being accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle — which had a girl inside — in the Summersville area.
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motorcycle
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly operating a Sandy Lake man’s motorcycle without permission. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Austin Wayne Sanford in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 12.
Man arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Prudence man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 12, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in Prudence Road in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. As a result of the search, deputies located over 100 grams of narcotics (heroin, methamphetamines, and suboxone), numerous scales, packaging materials, numerous firearms, and over $2500.00 in cash. In connection to the firearms, a criminal background check was conducted on-site, and the resident was found to be a prohibited person.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
NBC4 Columbus
Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the...
Metro News
3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
erienewsnow.com
Author Salman Rushdie on Ventilator, May Lose an Eye; State Police Charge Suspect in Stabbing Attack
Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, suffered serious injuries and is on a ventilator after he was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday. New York State Police identified the suspect in the attack as...
Chautauqua County Man Sentenced for Holding Victim Hostage in College
BUFFALO, NY (ERIE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces...
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
Florida man charged in West Virginia with abducting 14-year-old
Chautauqua County Sheriffs investigating late-night plane crash in Harmony
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that took place in the late-night hours on Thursday night in the Town of Harmony on Baker Street Ext. Read more here:
