CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There was an early education and child care fair held at the Albemarle County Office Building on Saturday. During this fair, there were resources and help for people starting day care businesses as well as people to help with information on fire safety in the building, zoning, loans for the business, and help to fill out the state paperwork and licensing.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO