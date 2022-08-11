Read full article on original website
Soul of Cville Festival takes place at IX Art Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, the IX Art Park hosted the Soul of Cville Festival to bring a new meaning to Aug. 12. For three days, there was fashion, dance, music, food trucks, local vendors and more. “This is definitely inclusive we want everyone to celebrate and recognize...
Sunday Sundown held at Washington Park Pool
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a Sunday Sundown event on Sunday at Washington Park Pool. The event started at 4 p.m. and provided food, drinks, music, games, bouncy houses, and of course the fresh pool. Families were able to come, relax and enjoy one of the last weekends of the summer together.
At the Paramount - Aug. 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount segment, Communications Director Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events including Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium, Randy Rainbow, Step Afrika, and more. For more information, click here.
UVA Student Council Executive Board on anniversary of 2017 events
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- To mark the fifth anniversary of the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, the University of Virginia Student Council Executive Board says it continues to support the people impacted. In a message sent on Thursday, the board urges UVA to take several steps to...
Congregate Charlottesville provides presence for support at Heather Heyer Way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --Friday, members of a local activist clergy organization, Congregate Charlottesville, spent time on Heather Heyer Way. Heather Heyer was an American Paralegal, who became a symbol for civil rights, after she was murdered during the 2017, "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. People gathered there to...
Day care centers in search of workers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There was an early education and child care fair held at the Albemarle County Office Building on Saturday. During this fair, there were resources and help for people starting day care businesses as well as people to help with information on fire safety in the building, zoning, loans for the business, and help to fill out the state paperwork and licensing.
UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
PCOB announces launch of online complaint portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several initiatives have been launched to help a Charlottesville board that has been created in the wake of issues with local law enforcement. Earlier this year, the Police Civilian Oversight Board looked for a company to help with an only system to receive and process...
#16Camps | Charlottesville Knights Ready for Adversity
CHARLOTTESVILLE (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Charlottesville Black Knights are working hard and striving for big things this season. Coach Eric Sherry says the team has grown and filled more spots than in years past to make a JV team. He says this is making a massive difference for their team. “The kids...
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
Mike Green primed for bigger role in year two with Wahoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In one of Virginia's biggest games of the season against one of the biggest tests for the Cavalier defense, Mike Green came up with his first highlight. The sophomore linebacker sacked the ACC Player of the Year to be in Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, forcing one...
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
