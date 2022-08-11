ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Why city officials are calling on San Diegans to cut back on water usage this summer

By Juan Guerreiro
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Guerreiro is director of the Public Utilities Department for the city of San Diego where he lives.

On June 10, the city of San Diego implemented more stringent restrictions for all water customers, following a statewide order to conserve throughout California. We are calling on San Diegans to cut back their usage, not just because it’s the prudent thing to, but also to avoid more drastic measures that could come in the near future if we don’t take these new restrictions to heart.

These new restrictions, known as Level 2 actions under the city’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan, step up water restriction rules and are designed to help San Diegans conserve additional water. Among the new rules, residents and businesses must limit their landscape irrigation to no more than three days per week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Washing your car at home is prohibited, but commercial car wash facilities can be used. Irrigation needs to also be turned off during and 48 hours after any rain.

These are simple changes and they are steps we can take right now. To see the full list of Level 2 restrictions, visit the Public Utilities Department page on the city’s website.

Creating water-saving habits has become part of our Southern California way of life. We’ve been here before. The city most recently mandated water restrictions in 2015 in response to statewide drought conditions. Restrictions were more severe and came with penalties for customers who did not comply.

Back in 2015, San Diegans embraced the new measures, promoted through the “San Diegans Waste No Water” marketing campaign. And the following year, thanks to citywide conservation efforts that exceeded the water-use reduction target and the addition of new water supply sources, the restrictions were rolled back to Level 1 Drought Watch measures.

Now, in 2022, our state is experiencing record-dry conditions in the third year of a drought and facing weather extremes brought on by climate change. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking all Californians to reduce their water use by 15 percent from 2020 levels. As of last month, San Diegans are only at a 1 percent reduction. We have to do more and we know we can.

San Diego is a city where we champion sustainability. Our newly adopted Strategic Plan calls for us to create “livable, sustainable communities for all San Diegans, now and in the future.”

Let’s all do our part to conserve now. We encourage San Diegans to take advantage of the many rebates available to water customers. There’s no better time to convert your lawn or transform your landscape to a more drought-friendly option. Residents can pick up free mulch — a cost-effective product for water retention and erosion control — at the city’s Miramar Greenery. Other tools to help save water in your home include graywater systems and weather-based irrigation controllers.

We want our water customers to know that the city of San Diego is not sitting idly by while we ask them to cut back. These new water restrictions apply to all city facilities and properties. To date, the city has reduced its water use at municipal facilities by changing landscape to hardscapes and drought-resistant plantings, and has incorporated water saving devices in new and renovated buildings, like libraries and fire stations. New irrigation systems at city parks and golf courses have reduced the amount of water needed to keep the spaces green.

Our engineering and utilities teams are also working on a historic project that will dramatically change San Diego’s water future. Known as Pure Water San Diego, this project will provide nearly half of our water supply locally by the end of 2035.

Mayor Todd Gloria has called it the “largest, most ambitious infrastructure project in San Diego’s history,” which will “guarantee a local water resource that allows our city to be drought-resilient and environmentally sustainable.” In fiscal year 2023, approximately $349 million of the city’s capital improvements program is going to Phase 1 of this historic project .

Looking ahead, we can rest a little easier knowing that we’ll have a reliable water source for years to come. But for right now, we must heed the call to conserve. Visit saveourwater.com to get more ideas on how you can save water.

We all know that water is a precious resource, and it’s a resource that we share. So before you turn on the tap, think about the ways you can contribute to these conservation efforts, not just for yourself but for all of us.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

