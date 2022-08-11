ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

News Channel 25

Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown

BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster

The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the two cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city of College Station has more than doubled its average water usage of 12 million gallons on certain days to over 26 million gallons.
KBTX.com

Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is unsubstantiated. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police received a call from someone claiming to have hostages in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus. In addition to Bryan police, their tactical response team, hostage negotiation team and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the call.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!

On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
borderreport.com

Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
TEMPLE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A Bryan man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who was found dead Wednesday night. Bryan police believe the motorcycle driven by 67 year old William Ryan struck a curb, he fell off, and he struck the pavement. BPD investigators found no signs of anything that was...
BRYAN, TX

