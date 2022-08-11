Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown
BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
KBTX.com
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
Click2Houston.com
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
Missing 74-year-old Conroe woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment found, according to DPS
The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the Silver Alert for the 74-year-old that was issued at 1:23 a.m. on Thursday
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster
The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the two cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city of College Station has more than doubled its average water usage of 12 million gallons on certain days to over 26 million gallons.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is unsubstantiated. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police received a call from someone claiming to have hostages in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus. In addition to Bryan police, their tactical response team, hostage negotiation team and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the call.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!
On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SFA teachers look forward to building relationships, preparing students for future in new school year
As teachers at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan prepared their rooms for students to return, the one word each used to describe the coming school year was excitement. “Schools are not made to be empty. They’re made to be with filled with teachers and students,” SFA Middle School Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges
A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years. Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars. He was...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
A Bryan man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who was found dead Wednesday night. Bryan police believe the motorcycle driven by 67 year old William Ryan struck a curb, he fell off, and he struck the pavement. BPD investigators found no signs of anything that was...
Wildfire near Thrall now 100% contained
The county said ESD 10 had "minimal crews on scene monitoring this morning."
