A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO