Pauly Walnuts
3d ago
You have to actually follow through with punishment in these communities for the laws or they don't work. Just like all the other slap on the wrists for even much more serious offenses.
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
fox29.com
Officials: 78-year-old motorcyclist critical after Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect. Officials say New Castle County police were called to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive, in Wilmington, Saturday, for a reported accident. A 78-year-old, riding a motorcycle, was heading south on Carpenter Station...
Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
Arrest Made in Connection to Several Thefts from Vehicles
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to several thefts from vehicles. Athorties state that on August 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street regarding an in-progress theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who was actively removing items from a vehicle. Lowe was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect Lowe to two other incidents that occurred on August 4 in the 200 block of West 19th Street and the 300 block of West 19th Street. Lowe initially gave officers a false name.
fox29.com
Police warn of unmarked tow trucks being used to steal cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are warning of a fleet of unmarked tow trucks being used to carry out vehicle thefts. The Philadelphia Police Department on Friday said the thefts have happened across the city, but have mainly occurred in the south and southwest sections. In many of the thefts,...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
Lawsuit: 2 Wilmington Residents Claim City Illegally Towed, Scrapped Vehicles
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WDEL 1150AM
Opera Delaware takin' it to the streets with new mobile stage
Opera Delaware is taking the show on the road, thanks to a new mobile stage. "We want to feature our artists in a way that people can really appreciate the grandeur of what they would do in an opera house, but they can appreciate it in the intimacy of this fun setting," Kerriann Otaño told WDEL News.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of nine places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
