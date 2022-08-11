ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin school district preps for 'more normal' school year, eliminates many COVID requirements

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

ELGIN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may not be over, but from a visual standpoint, things are going to start looking more like pre-pandemic times when the state’s second largest school system opens for the new academic year next week.

There will NOT be any general mask-wearing requirement nor COVID testing for students in Elgin District U-46 as the school year begins.

"I think we’re looking forward to, hopefully, what will feel like a more normal school year than years past," said Superintendent Tony Sanders.

Dr. Sanders also said U-46 schools will be reopening their doors for additional events-allowing visitors to return into schools.

Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will have to stay home during days one through five, but will be able to return to schools provided they’re not symptomatic and will have to wear masks for days six through ten.

