Chicago students trying to break a world record while raising awareness for Ukraine

By Ann Marie Welser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

A group of Chicago teenagers have teamed up to break a Guinness Book of World Records.

“We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine and thought it would be a fun way to bring everyone together as a community to break a world record with a good cause behind it,” said Michael Kotcher, a student at Latin School of Chicago.

The students are attempting to break the world record for "Largest Packaged Food Mosaic for a Flag” and for "Largest Cardboard Box Mosaic.” The original world record was 4,000 boxes; the mosaic the students have created has nearly 5,000 boxes.

The boxes created a giant Ukrainian flag in the middle of downtown’s Wintrust Bank. While beating a world record, the students have also raised relief funds for the people of Ukraine and plan to donate the food supplies to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“We would like to thank Kellogs for donating 5,000 boxes. Without their help, this would have been impossible,” said Ryder Shiffman, a student at Latin School of Chicago.

The students have set up a GoFundMe site to raise funds that will be donated to the accredited non-profit Razom for Ukraine. So far, they have raised over $14,500.

