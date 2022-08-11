Video: ATV driver crashes into deputy during police chase

Dramatic dash cam video from a Plaquemines Parish deputy police unit shows the terrifying moment when an ATV rider being chased by deputies, crashes into the deputy and seriously injures him.

The video shows the ATV driver, later identified as 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton, being chased by police for allegedly driving the off-road vehicle recklessly on the road. The video then shows Hamilton colliding with Plaquemines Parish deputy Lt. Edmund Fisher who is standing in the middle of the Woodland Bridge attempting to apprehend Hamilton.

Fisher was seriously injured and hospitalized. Doctors had to amputate his leg which was badly damaged in the incident.

Hamilton was eventually apprehended and booked with an attempted second-degree murder charge, but the charge has been downgraded to a lesser charge of aggravated second-degree battery.