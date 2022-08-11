Daniel Wallach: Harvey's role, Goodell's statement could create viable biased argument in federal court; 12 games could be dividing line
Daniel Wallach, legal analyst for The Athletic and gaming law/sports betting attorney, joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about Peter C. Harvey's impending ruling on the NFL's appeal on Deshaun Watson's suspension, the possibility for the NFLPA to take this to federal court if a indefinite suspension is handed down and why Harvey's role and Roger Goodell's comments could create a viable case for the union.
