ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daniel Wallach: Harvey's role, Goodell's statement could create viable biased argument in federal court; 12 games could be dividing line

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POBxY_0hDk5oBD00

Daniel Wallach, legal analyst for The Athletic and gaming law/sports betting attorney, joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about Peter C. Harvey's impending ruling on the NFL's appeal on Deshaun Watson's suspension, the possibility for the NFLPA to take this to federal court if a indefinite suspension is handed down and why Harvey's role and Roger Goodell's comments could create a viable case for the union.

Comments / 0

Related
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy