Why Weezer was forced to cancel their Broadway residency: 'I’m very sorry'

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

Weezer has pulled the plug on their previously announced Broadway residency scheduled September 13-18 in support of their four-part EP, SZNZ .

Frontman Rivers Cuomo broke the news to fans via a group-chat platform with the following statement reported by Pitchfork citing “low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses” as the reason for the cancellation.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses),” he wrote. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion.”

He continued, “Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

The band originally announced the dates for the residency in June 2022 .

