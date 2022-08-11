John Fedko joins KDKA AHN High School Football Game of the Week coverage

John Fedko, who revolutionized high school football coverage on Friday nights in Western Pennsylvania, is joining KDKA Radio.

Fedko will host KDKA Kickoff , a one-hour pregame show that airs every week at 6pm leading up to the KDKA Allegheny Health Network Game of the Week.

“John Fedko is synonymous with High School Football in Western Pennsylvania,” said Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Pittsburgh Michael Spacciapolli.

“The excitement he will build around the players and bring to these communities every week will be incredible for the entire region. I am thrilled to welcome John to our broadcast team and back to the game."

Fedko’s first show will be August 26 for the Week 0 contest between Mt. Lebanon at Gateway.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the incredible team that KDKA Radio has assembled to bring the best coverage in high school football to Western, Pa.,” said Fedko.

“We will make each and every Friday night fun, informative and entertaining, as KDKA Radio is the perfect platform to engage our audience with the very best in high school football coverage.”