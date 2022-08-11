Read full article on original website
DeMarco Jones sentenced to 44 years in Alaysia Bennett murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — DeMarco Jones has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for his part in the shooting death of Alaysia Bennett during an attempted robbery. “We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing," wrote Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts of gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police Department.”
One injured in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived on the scene they found one victim in the driveway of a home. The victim was taken to a...
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
Puppy rescued from Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their puppy after a fire Monday morning in Springfield. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews were called around 4 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of North 6th Street. Firefighters opened the front door of the home...
Girard man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Girard man will spend more than a decade behind bars for having meth. Joseph V. Greear, 50, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Correction for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Local firefighters awarded Stork Pins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some local first responders got a special award on Thursday from HSHS St. John’s Hospital for the help they gave to a mom. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone, and Kyle Enstrom were awarded stork pins for their help in delivering a baby on June 18.
Springfield man dies after being hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is dead after being hit by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 51-year-old Darrell Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue. It happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday. Hall was taken...
Springfield Memorial Foundation awarded over $755,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives. The money will be split up and go to support community organizations like SIU School of Medicine, Springfield Public Schools, Illinois College, Girls...
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
Non-profit holding school supply drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's another chance this weekend for local kids to get free school supplies for the new year. One in a Million is a multi-racial, multi-issue, not-for-profit organization that is hosting its annual Start Smart School Drive. The school supply giveaway is being held between 10...
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
Monster fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (WPDE) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game said Greg and Angie Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
Record K-12 education investment weakened by inflation, some school leaders say
LANSING, Mich. — As parents and students count down for a new school year, Michigan schools are preparing to see a boost in funding as they continue to battle a laundry list of challenges in low staffing, political attacks, and inflation. Michigan schools have long been underfunded, advocates and...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Glenwood Titans
Chatham, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - If there is one word to sum up the Glenwood Titans, it would be leadership. Head coach David Hay and his players want one thing clear: this season's senior class is here to lead their team to success and play as hard as they can. "Our...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Nineteen starts have returned from Sacred Heart-Griffin's State Runner-up team. Now as seniors, they're hoping to repeat their incredible season last year, but this time win a State Championship for head coach Ken Leonard's goodbye gift. "We got a lot of experience," Leonard said. "There are...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In two weeks the high school football season kicks off and that means so does the return of Friday Night Rivals. Where we broadcast over four hours of live coverage at a local game each Friday night. So let's take a look at the schedule!. Starting...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Rochester Rockets
Rochester, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Rochester lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the state semifinals last season. They get another shot at pretty much the same team in week one. The Rockets season opener is also the Leonard Bowl; the last of its kind in the regular season. Head coach Derek Leonard...
