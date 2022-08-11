Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Press
Jamison A. Chasse
Jamison A. Chasse, 48, of Southington, passed away after a long illness on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at MidState Medical Center. Jamison was born on Dec. 8, 1973 in Bristol. He worked at Thompson Landscaping in Glastonbury for many years and more recently was the janitor at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Southington.
Bristol Press
Crocodile Club returns with many laughs
BRISTOL – The Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce returned Friday and featured a variety of area politicians along with comedy writer and Bristol’s “third most famous resident,” the Emmy Award-winning Mike Reiss to roast area institutions and personalities. Among those lending their voices to the proverbial...
Bristol Press
Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness
BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
Bristol Press
Lake Compounce prepares for scream season
BRISTOL – Summer isn’t quite over but with soon-to-be changing leaves and fall on the horizon, Lake Compounce is preparing for the next scream season. Area residents spent Saturday morning participating in a variety of improvised acting drills as part of a second round of auditions in the Lake Compounce ballroom in preparation for Phantom Fall Fest.
Bristol Press
Girls learn what it's like to be firefighters in unique training camp
NEW BRITAIN – Whether or not they go on to become emergency responders someday, participants of the Girls Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) are stronger for it. 17 teens from all over the state took part in the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s GFFC at New Britain Fire Department’s Station No. 5 Aug. 11 to 14 and others completed the program the week prior.
Bristol Press
Plymouth police say man used storefront to host illegal poker games
PLYMOUTH – Police have charged two people in connection with an illegal gambling ring. Police on Monday said they believe David Stern, 31, of 27 Broadview Heights, used a storefront at 7 S. Main Street to host poker games that included a 10% rake. Police said the 31-year-old advertised...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Bristol Press
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Bristol Press
New York becomes the first-ever Metro Region Champions behind no-hitter from Lionetti
BRISTOL – The last time a team from New York won the Mid-Atlantic region was 2018, and the last time they won the Little League World Series was 2016. In 2022, however, a team from New York escaped Bristol as the first-ever champions of the Metro Region. New York...
Bristol Press
Four charter ballot issues to face voter approval in November
BRISTOL – Bristol residents will be deciding the fate of four voting options this November as the City Council and the Charter Revision Commission finished the process of bringing potential charter changes before voters for approval. City officials noted some of the issues were simple to understand with one...
