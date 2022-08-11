NEW BRITAIN – Whether or not they go on to become emergency responders someday, participants of the Girls Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) are stronger for it. 17 teens from all over the state took part in the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s GFFC at New Britain Fire Department’s Station No. 5 Aug. 11 to 14 and others completed the program the week prior.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO