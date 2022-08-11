ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Press

Lake Compounce prepares for scream season

BRISTOL – Summer isn’t quite over but with soon-to-be changing leaves and fall on the horizon, Lake Compounce is preparing for the next scream season. Area residents spent Saturday morning participating in a variety of improvised acting drills as part of a second round of auditions in the Lake Compounce ballroom in preparation for Phantom Fall Fest.
Bristol Press

Girls learn what it's like to be firefighters in unique training camp

NEW BRITAIN – Whether or not they go on to become emergency responders someday, participants of the Girls Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) are stronger for it. 17 teens from all over the state took part in the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s GFFC at New Britain Fire Department’s Station No. 5 Aug. 11 to 14 and others completed the program the week prior.
Bristol Press

Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness

BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
Bristol Press

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Bristol Press

Plymouth police say man used storefront to host illegal poker games

PLYMOUTH – Police have charged two people in connection with an illegal gambling ring. Police on Monday said they believe David Stern, 31, of 27 Broadview Heights, used a storefront at 7 S. Main Street to host poker games that included a 10% rake. Police said the 31-year-old advertised...
