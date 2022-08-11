ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland

After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and his wife Sandra Mauro opened their first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela. However, in 2016, they and their three children faced the tough decision of emigrating to the US due to Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil.
nomadlawyer.org

Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami

Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
miami.edu

FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
miamisprings.com

709 Curtiss Parkway, #32 – 2 Beds – 2 Bath

This is a rare opportunity in Miami Springs! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features 1020 sq ft and updates throughout. $327 association fee, 1 space for parking. This is an owners only unit, and no leasing in allowed. Asking $319,900. If you are ready to buy or sell, The...
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
