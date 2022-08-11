Read full article on original website
miamisprings.com
Adele and Harmony Performance at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club
Hole 19 Scratch Kitchen and Bar inside the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club has a band night every Saturday Night. And last Saturday Night, the group Adele and Harmony played live in front of a wonderful Miami Springs crowd. Here’s just a snippet of the live entertainment inside the Country Club.
WSVN-TV
WWII vet gifted Brightline ride to Miami, given VIP treatment at Marlins game on 98th birthday
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins and Brightline teamed up to throw a special celebration for a South Florida veteran and longtime baseball fan on his 98th birthday. It was a bright day for Carmin Yannotta. 7News cameras captured the moment he arrived at the Magic City in style: aboard a Brightline train, Sunday.
islandernews.com
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing timoni. It looks like a great show but damn those ticket prices are absurd. And you know the majority of Miami didn't have it in their budget to go but what the hell.
SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland
After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and his wife Sandra Mauro opened their first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela. However, in 2016, they and their three children faced the tough decision of emigrating to the US due to Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil.
Click10.com
Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further. The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause. The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8...
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date
The Hurricane's New Neon Threads To Go on Sale This Monday
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
nomadlawyer.org
Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami
Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
WSVN-TV
Coke Florida gives backpacks, other supplies to students at Hialeah elementary school
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway. Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday. More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their...
miami.edu
FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
miamisprings.com
709 Curtiss Parkway, #32 – 2 Beds – 2 Bath
This is a rare opportunity in Miami Springs! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features 1020 sq ft and updates throughout. $327 association fee, 1 space for parking. This is an owners only unit, and no leasing in allowed. Asking $319,900. If you are ready to buy or sell, The...
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
NBC Miami
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
WSVN-TV
Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java
Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
