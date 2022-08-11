ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Walkway to be removed at Charlevoix's South Pier due to safety concerns

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to remove the ancillary walkway on the Charlevoix Harbor South Pier in Charlevoix due to safety concerns.

In a press release, the Army Corps of Engineers said waves and ice movement have repeatedly caused damage to the walkway and its removal will provide cost savings and improve the wave attenuator's functionality on the adjacent walkway. The purpose of the attenuator is to reduce energy and impact of incoming waves.

"This particular section of the pier has been closed since October 2020 because it is unsafe for pedestrian traffic," said Elizabeth Newell Wilkinson, Grand Haven Resident Engineer. "The benefits of removing it outweigh the alternative of extensive repairs and costly maintenance."

The South Pier and part of the adjacent Michigan Beach Park will be closed while work is underway.

"The ancillary walkway being removed provided additional pier access around the wave attenuator," said Wilkinson. "Following removal of the ancillary walkway, the adjacent wave attenuator walkway will remain available for South Pier access."

A Corps of Engineers floating plant is scheduled to arrive from Detroit on Aug. 15 to perform the work and will be on site for approximately three weeks.

The Corps of Engineers is coordinating with local officials regarding ferry and water traffic to ensure the least impact possible to the public.

