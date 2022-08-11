ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11, 2022

On 08/11/22 at 11:05 p.m. in the 4600 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Jennifer A Shiflett, 51, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 08/11/22 at 4:57 p.m. in the 5700 block of Martin Way E, police arrested Mark A Norris, 66, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
LACEY, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, WA
Seattle, WA
KING 5

Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office

SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle

SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
SEATTLE, WA
Louis Vuitton
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting in Seattle's Hillman City neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood that left two people injured. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to a shooting near 42nd and Orcas St, where they found two people...
SEATTLE, WA
#Thefts#Crime#Shooting#Ulta#Factoria
KING 5

Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight

SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating five separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and eight others injured across Seattle and Renton Friday night. Seattle police say that included a shooting in South Seattle, where a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot; a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South where a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a shooting in Pioneer Square where a man was shot; and a shooting near Cal Anderson Park where a man was shot and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

