Featured Hot Listing: Energizing 8.5 Acre Sanctuary Nestled in the Heart of Caves Valley

Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen Walters
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
tornadopix.com
Contemporary Euro-Mediterranean $1.5 Million Home with Pool and Spa
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Priced at $1.5 million, this contemporary European-Mediterranean home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms offers gorgeous architecture and a gorgeous in-ground pool with heated spa. The architecture is amazing and includes cedar beams and ceiling panels, stone accents, and glass. There is a wet bar, wine storage compartment and more. Check it out today!
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open
The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but according to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Lens: Big Al’s Market by Wilson Wyatt
Big Al’s Market in St. Michaels, was an iconic Eastern Shore landmark for years. It closed in 2013. Now it’s just another lovely Eastern Shore memory. “Big Al’s Market” by Wilson Wyatt.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
Wbaltv.com
Morgan State unveils new residence hall amid arrival of nearly 9,000 students
Morgan State University is projecting its largest enrollment in history, with nearly 9,000 students. It is a trend they've been noticing for the past decade, and it turns out the spike is presenting a set of challenges. With a growing student body, it made sense to add more beds on...
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
mymcmedia.org
Children Enter Drag Queen Story Hour Amid Support, Rainbow Flags
Families with young children passed through a ring of rainbow colors as they entered Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday morning at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. About 75 people, many waving rainbow flags, stood at all six entrances at the open air event to ensure that the children felt safe and enjoyed the activity. About two months ago, protestors shouted and disrupted a similar event in Downtown Silver Spring. Last month, the activists created a safe space at Kensington Library for the story hour.
Community celebrates renovation project of Ambassador Theatre at Arts Festival
A Community Arts Festival was held Saturday in Northwest Baltimore. It took place at Forest Park Golf Course.
foxbaltimore.com
WATER RESCUE | Person removed from Harbor near Captain James
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was rescued from the Harbor Sunday evening. According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, at about 4 p.m., fireboats were responding to a reported person in the water near Captain James. The person was removed and evaluated by medics. Their condition was not immediately available.
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
whatsupmag.com
Chambord On The Water
Welcome to “Chambord on the Water”, This is the first time this Premire Custom Built Waterfront Estate on one of the most exquisite, 1+ acre waterfront lots in Anne Arundel County with public water and sewer, has been made available for sale. (Please note, this Estate is situated on a private driveway, please do not "drive-by" without a scheduled showing with your REALTOR®) This home is 81’ wide, with 243.64 feet of water frontage on Beards Creek. Approximately 4079 finished sqft above grade with 2739 sqft of unfinished lower level w/full bathroom rough-in. This extraordinary lot provides natural protection from the elements with the hillside sheltering the home from North-East winds. The gently winding paver walkway leads to the dock and boat lift that accommodates 12,500 pounds. Waterfront faces toward the South-East. Enjoy privacy and tranquility with easy access to the attractions of Annapolis, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Route 50, Route 97, Central Avenue, and other major roads.
Halloween in August? Spirit Halloween already opening stores in Maryland
There are four locations open right now including one in Bel Air in Harford County. At least 19 stores will open in the state before Halloween.
talbotspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more
With only a couple more weeks of summer vacation left, the kids will be back to school before you know it. This weekend presents a plethora of opportunities to learn something new with fun, family-friendly, educational experiences — from a skateboarding workshop to a lesson about frogs. There are...
Wbaltv.com
Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing hiker last seen at Pot Rocks
——- KINGSVILLE, MD—Police in. County say a missing hiker was last seen in Kingsville. Tyler Fitts, 24, is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Big Gunpowder Falls State Park off of Belair Road walking back from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
