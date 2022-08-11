ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer

Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend

Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
MANITOWOC, WI
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
seehafernews.com

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit is Now Operational in Manitowoc County

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department has additional resources to keep citizens safe. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who gave a generous donation to The State Sheriff’s Association, they took their share, about $27,000, to implement their drone or Unmanned Aerial Systems Department.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

New One-way Block in Fish Creek

Spruce Street in downtown Fish Creek will become the Town of Gibraltar’s first one-way street – or at least one block of a street. Motorists will no longer be able to travel south on the street to Main Street/Highway 42 once the new signage goes up this month.
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
#Roundabout#Engineering#Traffic Accident#Wisdot
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBAY Green Bay

Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned. Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Door County Pulse

K-9 Leo Going to Oconto County

Door County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pat McCarty reported in July to the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee that K-9 Leo – who joined the department in October 2021 – and his handler, Deputy Matthew Tassoul, were not a good fit. Oconto County will take Leo, and the handler will go to training in October and will get another dog.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Check out the 2022 car show Sunday at the Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna hosts its annual car show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a cookout, baked goods, and horse-drawn carriage rides. There will be a DJ along with games and crafts for the kids. Tour the Grignon Mansion at the regular admission...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics

(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
ALGOMA, WI

