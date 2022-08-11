Read full article on original website
Related
Road improvement begins at Peninsula State Park
Road improvement projects at Peninsula State Park are scheduled to start on August 15 and run through October.
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
Door County Pulse
Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer
Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
seehafernews.com
Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend
Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
The Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit is Now Operational in Manitowoc County
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department has additional resources to keep citizens safe. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who gave a generous donation to The State Sheriff’s Association, they took their share, about $27,000, to implement their drone or Unmanned Aerial Systems Department.
What to expect Monday when Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets open as two-ways
Starting Monday for the first time since the 1960s, drivers will be moving in two directions on both 8th and 10th Street.
Door County Pulse
New One-way Block in Fish Creek
Spruce Street in downtown Fish Creek will become the Town of Gibraltar’s first one-way street – or at least one block of a street. Motorists will no longer be able to travel south on the street to Main Street/Highway 42 once the new signage goes up this month.
wearegreenbay.com
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 pm on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter 16 years later
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) is remembering one of their fallen brothers 16 years after his death. According to GBMFD, on August 13, 2006, crews responded to a house fire on Edgewood Drive. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the...
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation determines Two Rivers HS student’s death was ‘accident’
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year. On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin joins Midwest states in plan to build a Lake Michigan road trip route for electric vehicles
Governor Tony Evers, together with three Midwest governors, today announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles (EV) on August 2. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
WBAY Green Bay
Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned. Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned...
Door County Pulse
K-9 Leo Going to Oconto County
Door County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pat McCarty reported in July to the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee that K-9 Leo – who joined the department in October 2021 – and his handler, Deputy Matthew Tassoul, were not a good fit. Oconto County will take Leo, and the handler will go to training in October and will get another dog.
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Check out the 2022 car show Sunday at the Grignon Mansion
KAUKAUNA — The Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna hosts its annual car show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a cookout, baked goods, and horse-drawn carriage rides. There will be a DJ along with games and crafts for the kids. Tour the Grignon Mansion at the regular admission...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
Comments / 0