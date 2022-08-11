Read full article on original website
Study Investigates Incidence, Timing, and Survival of Patients With Second Primary Lung Cancer
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST), researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of patients with lung cancer and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented by Potter et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA05.03).
Sugemalimab Found to Be a Safe and Effective Consolidation Therapy for Patients With Unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented by Wu et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA02.05).
NELSON Trial Protocol May Be More Sensitive Than NLST, May Increase Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening
The protocol used to screen and detect lung cancer in the NELSON trial may be more sensitive than the protocol used in the National Lung Cancer Screening Trial (NLST), particularly for early-stage cancers, according to research reported by de Nijs et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA05.04).
Relationship Between Polypharmacy and Frailty Among Older Adults With Blood Cancers
A new study published by Hshieh et al in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network suggests a new way for hematologic oncologists to protect older patients from the risks of medication interactions. As part of the Older Adult Hematologic Malignancies Program, gerontology researchers teamed up with hematology/oncology investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to look at the association between older patients with blood cancers who were taking multiple medications and their corresponding frailty. They also created a new scale based on a list of potentially inappropriate medications from the NCCN Guidelines® for Older Adult Oncology—called the Geriatric Oncology–Potentially Inappropriate Medications (GO-PIMs) Scale—and found it to be more effective at predicting frailty than conventional methods.
