In 2019, Tegan and Sara Quinn, better known by their stage name Tegan & Sara, released High School, a memoir about coming of age in Canada during the grungified nineties. Focused on their individual experiences of — you guessed it — high school, the story hones in on a time in their lives when the sisters tried to define themselves as individuals even as they dealt with very similar problems under the same roof. (They’d eventually come together to form the band we now know and love.) A New York Times bestseller, the heartfelt High School was an insightful look at the backstory of one of our most enduring LGBTQ+ pop acts. And now, we’re finally getting a visual treatment for it — in the form of High School, a new drama based on the memoir.

