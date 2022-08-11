Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shuts Down Hair Questions: ‘It’s So Stupid’ and ‘Ridiculous’ That People Only Talk About My Hair
Joe Keery is part of one of the world’s biggest television series, “Stranger Things.” He’s also starred in Hollywood tentpoles like “Free Guy” and has a burgeoning music career under the name Djo, and yet all anyone wants to talk to the 30-year-old performer about is his hair. Keery’s locks have been all the rage for six years and counting thanks to his beloved role as Steve Harrington on “Stranger Things.” But now, the actor has had enough. “It’s really ridiculous. It’s not something I have control over,” Keery told The Daily Beast about the non-stop focus on his hair. “It’s...
TikTok Twins Railey & Seazynn Gilliland Star In Tegan & Sara Show Trailer
In 2019, Tegan and Sara Quinn, better known by their stage name Tegan & Sara, released High School, a memoir about coming of age in Canada during the grungified nineties. Focused on their individual experiences of — you guessed it — high school, the story hones in on a time in their lives when the sisters tried to define themselves as individuals even as they dealt with very similar problems under the same roof. (They’d eventually come together to form the band we now know and love.) A New York Times bestseller, the heartfelt High School was an insightful look at the backstory of one of our most enduring LGBTQ+ pop acts. And now, we’re finally getting a visual treatment for it — in the form of High School, a new drama based on the memoir.
Sabrina Carpenter On 'Emails I Can't Send’ & Healing Through Songwriting
“People are able to hear these songs and maybe move through it because they’re listening.”. “I hope they like it or they’re in trouble because that’s what I’m singing. They’re gonna be pissed,” jokes Sabrina Carpenter about her impending performance of her fifth studio album, emails i can’t send.
