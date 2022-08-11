Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
Related
wrwh.com
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 12,. Born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, Georgia, he was a son of Shirley Moye. Dunahoo of Clermont and the late Emory West Dunahoo, Sr. Joey was a. self-employed builder, who also worked in transportation and logistics. He.
wrwh.com
Warren Pressley, age 52, of Dahlonega
Mr. Warren Pressley, age 52, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Pressley’s online guestbook at andrsonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
wrwh.com
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 of natural causes. Richard was the last of nine children of Isaac Melvin Kimsey and Nell Iona Huff. He was the nephew of Zumpt Alston Huff, who was an aviation pioneer in the Southeast, and the...
wrwh.com
James Henry Disspain, age 56, of Dahlonega
Mr. James Henry Disspain, age 56, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Disspain was born in Florida on July 18, 1966, to the late James Lewis and Mary Helen Disspain. He loved to hunt and fish. James’ favorite pastime was shooting his guns. His friends and family will greatly miss him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanishinggeorgia.com
Burns-Sutton House, 1901, Clarkesville
This Eclectic/Folk Victorian home was built by local master carpenters Rusk and Cornelius Church for Dr. J. K. Burns. Upon Dr. Burns’s death in 1924, the house was inherited by his daughter, Pauline Sutton, wife of Superior Court judge and Clarkesville mayor I. H. Sutton. Later incarnations include a bed and breakfast and law office.
scoopotp.com
Fleet Feet Opening in Canton
I had a chance to catch up with the owners Art and Denise Picus, and they are very excited to bring their passion about running to the community with Fleet Feet. They both share a passion for running and multisports, and are thankful for the people and relationships they’ve developed along the way. Those experiences have inspired them to serve, engage and give back to others and their community through running, social experiences, and a healthy active life.
nowhabersham.com
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
wrwh.com
Carol King, age 77, of Dahlonega
Mrs. Carol King, age 77, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. King’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrwh.com
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, Age 47 Dahlonega
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, age 47, of Dahlonega, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Michelle was born in Hall County on August 14, 1974. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School in 1992. Michelle was blessed with the gift of conversation, full of laughter with her sense of humor. She was a faithful worker, working for Walmart for 25 years and was currently working at United Community Bank of Dahlonega. Michelle had a love for country music, shopping, traveling and the mountains. Being a devoted wife of 27 years and a loving mother was by far her most treasured achievements. Those to greet her in Heaven are her mother and step father Linda and Gary Lawson. Michelle was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
travelexperta.com
Indigo Hotel Athens Georgia More Than Just a Hotel
I started planning our romantic getaway to Georgia, Athens was a must-go-to spot. And interestingly enough, my husband – who is an academic, arranged a meeting with someone at the university in his field, so it was dually beneficial. I got to visit this town that I’ve heard so much about, and my husband had a meeting that can help move him forward in his field. Love how that works out. So, now that I knew we are going to Athens, it was time to figure out where to stay. That was where working with the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau came into play. Rachel was so helpful and directed me to one of the coolest hotels in the area. The Indigo Hotel Athens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Gainesville celebrates groundbreaking for The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
The City of Gainesville soon will have a new showcase facility to serve both lake paddlers and the community. The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park should be completed in the spring of 2024. Officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility, on Clarks Bridge Road, Friday morning. The...
Clayton News Daily
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, Georgia
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Poultry Farm, Habersham County
I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
WDEF
Whitfield jury finds Hawk guilty of a second child molestation
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County jury today found Charles Baretta Hawk guilty of child molestation. The 43 year old Chatsworth resident had a prior molestation conviction plus two more for failing to register as a sex offender. The victim from the 2006 molestation testified in this trial...
National TV show shines spotlight on Forsyth County, local real estate agent chosen to host
Christy Scally Carter and Margaret Buell team up to highlight Forsyth County in 'The American Dream'(Photo/Ainsley May and Margaret Buell D'ambrosi) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will be coming soon to a screen near you. That’s because a local real estate agent has been chosen to host a nationally syndicated television show.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Habersham County Courthouse, 1964, Clarkesville
This Mid-Century Modern structure, now known as the “old county courthouse”, is slated for redevelopment, having been sold by the county circa 2019. It replaced a much more traditional 1898 courthouse and has been widely despised by the community since its construction. The clock tower was added in 1983 but did nothing to appease the building’s legion of detractors. A new court complex was in use by 2013.
Metro Atlanta schools experience lockdowns after threats, mention of guns
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Berkmar High School student Sebastian Castro said there was a lot of police cars that swarmed his school Thursday afternoon. “We were at school, we didn’t expect to see or hear about guns or being on lockdown,” Castro said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
Comments / 0