Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
kscbnews.net
Broadcast Square audio archives August 8 to 12, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of August 8 to 12, 2022. Monday, August 8: Liberal City Commissioner Ron Warren, with a municipal outlook. Tuesday, August 9: Ty Lewick of Five State Fair, on this year’s attractions and activities. Wednesday, August 10: 480 Focus...
Cynthia Rae Wittman
Cynthia Rae Wittman, age 72, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. She was born January 28, 1950, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Albert F. and Helen L. (Frederick) Wittman. Cindy was raised in Russell and graduated from Russell High School. She continued her education...
