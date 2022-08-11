ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
Broadcast Square audio archives August 8 to 12, 2022

You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of August 8 to 12, 2022. Monday, August 8: Liberal City Commissioner Ron Warren, with a municipal outlook. Tuesday, August 9: Ty Lewick of Five State Fair, on this year’s attractions and activities. Wednesday, August 10: 480 Focus...
LIBERAL, KS
Cynthia Rae Wittman

Cynthia Rae Wittman, age 72, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. She was born January 28, 1950, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Albert F. and Helen L. (Frederick) Wittman. Cindy was raised in Russell and graduated from Russell High School. She continued her education...
ULYSSES, KS

